Overall, not a bad start to the holiday weekend yesterday but now we continue to watch a slow moving cold front approach later today. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be warmer with highs climbing to the upper 80s. Most of the day will be dry but a spotty shower or t-storm will be possible later in the day mainly along and north of I-78. A few disturbance will develop off the front which will bring a better chance of showers and a passing t-storm Labor Day Monday, especially by the afternoon. There could also be some heavy rain or downpours at times which could lead to some localized flooding. There will also be a few showers Tuesday depending on the position of the front along with continued cloud cover. Temperatures will drop noticeably for Labor Day and Tuesday, so expect 70s but it'll still be muggy. By the middle and latter portion of next week, drier conditions return along with warmer temperatures back to the 80s.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
For the second half of the holiday weekend, we'll watch a slow moving cold front drop down from Canada. That means there will be the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm or two on Sunday, mainly near and north of Interstate 78. The day is more dry than wet and overall, warm, and more humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s and nighttime temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Look for a few showers and thunderstorms Sunday night but no washout expected.
LABOR DAY MONDAY
Come Labor Day Monday, high temperatures drop back to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with our aforementioned front likely somewhere overhead or just to our south leading to a mostly cloudy day. Even though it will be a cooler day, it will still be humid. The first half of the day looks to be drier with a spotty shower or t-storm. By the afternoon, around or after lunchtime, odds for passing showers and a few t-storms will increase. We're not expecting any severe weather, but some heavy rain/ downpours could lead to localized flooding. Keep in mind, this is still some much needed rainfall as a large part of eastern PA is abnormally dry and a good chuck of NJ is abnormally dry or under a moderate to severe drought designation.
TUESDAY
Question marks surround the forecast for Tuesday, as our aforementioned front will likely still be close enough to our south to at least lead to a cloudy start to Tuesday along with the continued chance for some showers. High pressure to our north over Canada will try to push south during the day and will try to put an end to our showers during Tuesday afternoon and lead to some clearing. Latest indications are however that Tuesday will be a bit wetter and cloudier compared to earlier forecasts, and this also means we’ve gone a little cooler with expected high temperatures as well. We now expect the numbers to reach the mid to upper 70s, but there’s still a chance we’ll have to go even cooler than that as well.
REST OF THE WEEK
High pressure right now appears to continue to build southward across New England and Upstate New York moving through the middle and latter portion of the week leading to drier and sunnier weather for our region. This will also come with a return to comfortable humidity values as afternoon high temperatures slowly climb through the low and middle 80s as the remainder of the week progresses. Nighttime lows should be comfortable as well dropping into the lower 60s and maybe even occasionally some upper 50s.
