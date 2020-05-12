Weather Alert

NJZ008>010-012-013-015>022-027-PAZ060-061-101>106-130730- /O.NEW.KPHI.FR.Y.0007.200513T0600Z-200513T1200Z/ Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth-Mercer-Salem- Gloucester-Camden-Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-Cumberland- Atlantic-Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh-Western Chester- Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 225 PM EDT Tue May 12 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$