An upper-level trough rotating through the Northeast on Tuesday kept the surface high building in from the west from clearing the clouds out completely. With that said, there was still a good amount of sunshine around on Tuesday and as the upper-level trough departs and the surface high takes over on Wednesday, the skies will be even more sun-filled. However, just like on Tuesday, the sunshine won't do much for the temperatures as they once again fall 5° to 10° below normal for mid-May. Thursday will act as a transition day as the aforementioned high loses its grip on the East Coast and a low pressure system tracks eastward from the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes. This low's accompanying warm front will lift north through Pennsylvania through causing temperatures to rise and the clouds to increase, but any rain should hold off until closer to sunset on Thursday or Thursday night. By Friday morning, the warm front will be to our north as the low travels east through New England, which will put us in the warm sector where not a whole lot is occurring most of the day while temperatures are surging. By the late afternoon hours on Friday, the accompanying cold front will be moving in from the west bringing with it showers and thunderstorms that will last well into Friday evening before the front passes. The cold front will slip to our south on Saturday and high pressure will briefly slide in from Southeastern Canada to give a dry day while temperatures remain above normal.
TONIGHT
As the upper-level trough exits to the east, high pressure will be given the opportunity to really take over. Therefore, look for clear skies, which will once again allow temperatures to fall into the 30s. Winds will diminish but a light breeze remains, which will likely prevent a widespread freeze. Still, some areas of frost are possible and a freeze in the normally colder spots, especially in the higher elevations.
WEDNESDAY
That high will be sitting directly overhead on Wednesday so skies will be sun-filled and winds will be calmer. However, all that sunshine will do very little for the temperatures as low 60s will be as good as it gets on Wednesday and that's about 10° below normal for mid-May.
THURSDAY
As the high pressure system works its way off the East Coast, a warm front lifting north through Pennsylvania will cause any morning sunshine to fade by day's end. The good news is the showers along the warm front will hold off until closer to sunset or Thursday night, but the vast majority of the day will be dry. Temperatures will also get a nice boost on Thursday as they return to the upper 60s. Granted that's still below normal, but it's closer than we've been all week.
FRIDAY
By Friday morning, Thursday's warm front will be to our north, so the showers will be isolated, if at all, and we'll be sitting in the warm sector. The warm sector is exactly what the name would suggest, a warm area in between the warm front and the cold front where temperatures soar. Without a whole lot happening rain-wise through mid-afternoon, a southwesterly flow, and a little sunshine popping out, especially across Southern Pennsylvania and South Jersey, look for temperatures to surge to around 80°. By the late afternoon hours on Friday, the cold front will be moving into Eastern Pennsylvania along with its showers and thunderstorms. As the center of low pressure tracks northeast through the St. Lawrence River Valley Friday evening, we'll see the showers and thunderstorms end by midnight.
SATURDAY
With the frontal boundary slipping to our south Friday night, Saturday will be dry with high pressure nosing in from Southeastern Canada. While temperatures may not be quite as warm as the near 80° readings we see on Friday, with some sunshine we will see highs in the upper 70s, which is 5° to 10° above normal for mid-May and a reversal of what we experienced earlier in the week.