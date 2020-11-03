After a wet end to the weekend, it was nice to see the sunshine again to start the work week on Monday. It sure did come with a price however. Strong west to northwest winds gusted as high as 50 miles-per-hour, delivering some unseasonably chilly air for early November as highs only reached the 40s for most of us. Factor in that blustery breeze, and it felt much colder despite the sunshine. While the winds won’t be as strong into Election Day, a brisk breeze will continue throughout much of today before diminishing this evening, with the colder than normal temperatures remaining in place over the next 24 hours. After that, Mother Nature is “electing” to deliver an extended stretch of sunny and warmer weather, starting tomorrow and likely continuing right through the upcoming weekend. Highs will soar through the 60s as the week progresses, and probably flirt with 70 degrees on some backyard thermometers before the week is out. All the while, it’s a dry forecast as well, with no rain or snow in sight.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
A ridge of high pressure centered across the Deep South will gradually start to nose its way back into the region today. This will lead to the start of a warmup that will be much more noticeable by the latter half of the week. We can expect dry weather today with intervals of clouds and sun and afternoon highs still a bit chilly in the lower 50s. While winds should be a little lighter compared to Monday, we still expect some gusts to get up to around 20 or 25 miles-per-hour adding a little extra chill to the air.
TONIGHT
Winds will really lighten up for tonight as high pressure builds overhead. Plenty of clear sky can be expected courtesy of plenty of subsidence right underneath our high pressure system. With winds once again running on the light side, it will be a great promoter for lows to dip down to around freezing. Areas of frost will be seen, and some patchy fog will also be possible well after midnight getting closer to dawn on Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure will build overhead and center itself offshore later Wednesday leading to plenty of sunshine and a return to a southwesterly wind flow. While the morning will likely start chilly in the low 30s, we can expect afternoon highs to get back to the lower 60s. Some patchy fog is not out of the question, but by late morning that fog should be gone giving way to an abundance of sunshine. Winds will also be lighter compared to the beginning of the week, so it will be a much more tolerable day to be out and about, certainly in the afternoon.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure will remain well in control as it anchors itself to our south and offshore. That position will keep a southwesterly wind flow going for us, and this will continue to pump in some rather warm air for this time of the year. The feeling will certainly be quite different compared to how the week started. Both Thursday and Friday should feature mostly sunny skies (patchy early morning fog on Thursday) with afternoon highs reaching the mid 60s Thursday and upper 60s on Friday. Lows will also be getting milder at night only dropping into the mid 40s.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure remains in control, and the warmth remains in place. Highs continue to top out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early November. Expect lots of sunshine from start to finish throughout the weekend.
