Now that we've turned the calendar to June, comfortable weather becomes harder to come by. After all, 'tis the season for more heat and humidity over the next three months. And sure enough, there's plenty of both on the way through next week. However, we'll sneak in one more comfortable day on Wednesday before the summer muggies arrive. So the humidity remains tolerable today and we remain mostly dry and similar to Tuesday weather-wise, except the small chance of a shower sneaks in during the afternoon for those north and west of the Lehigh Valley. After Wednesday, we'll trade the comfort for some noticeably stickier weather starting Thursday, as well as the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and to a lesser extent Friday. By the weekend, rain chances will go down and temperatures will go up, as highs soar into the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with 90-degree heat not far behind for early next week. Memorial Day weekend may not have felt too summery, but it sure will feel like summer starting this weekend! Ready or not, here it comes!
TODAY
There will be plenty of clouds on Wednesday, much like yesterday, but mostly of the high and mid level variety, which means they will be thin enough to allow some filtered sunshine through during the day (though probably not as much sun as yesterday). It's a mostly dry day, but a shower is possible from midday on, mostly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Highs will again be in the mid 70s, with still comfortable humidity levels for one final day.
TONIGHT
A mostly cloudy night is expected with a few showers possible, more likely later at night. It's our last night with overnight lows in the 50s for quite a while, so soak up the relative comfort while we have it. Upper 50s are our forecasted lows.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Thursday will bring the most clouds and our best chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will not be a repeat of this past weekend with a 50-degree soaking rain, rather highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with increased humidity. While it won't rain all day, some heavier downpours are possible in any thunderstorms as the amount of moisture in the air continues to rise. While a shower or thunderstorm may linger into Friday, it won't be as wet as Thursday, and may end up a mostly dry day for many.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of June will feel a lot more like summer compared to the last weekend of May, with partly sunny skies and increasing heat and humidity. Highs will climb through the mid and even upper 80s as the weekend progresses. A stray pop-up thunderstorm is possible Saturday, although most of the weekend looks dry as we make amends for last weekend's gray and gloom.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The heat is one, with 90-degree heat likely Monday through Wednesday and perhaps the first heat wave of the summer season. It will be partly to mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs around 90 degrees each day, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. It's about that time…so get those air conditioners primed!
