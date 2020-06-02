June picked up right where May left off with "cool" and "comfy" taking center stage on Monday. The same weather words will play out on Tuesday before our forecast stars a more summer-like cast mid to late week. That's when "warm" and "humid" get most of the attention, along with an occasional shower or thunderstorm, some of which may be on the stronger side. The unsettled weather pattern unfolds behind a departing area of high pressure, the same one responsible for our nice weather since the weekend. It exited stage right off the Carolina coast, making way for a warm front advancing west to east across Pennsylvania on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the associated cold front is initially positioned to our north before slowly inching southward through the day. This puts us in the warm sector, the area between the warm and cold fronts, allowing both temperatures and dew points to soar. It also means the shower and thunderstorm activity may be spotty until later in the day and at night when the cold front begins to sink south. This is our best chance for strong or even severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail. By daybreak Thursday, another area of high pressure briefly builds in for the day before a wave of low pressure shoots into the area from the Ohio River Valley late Thursday into Friday with more showers and storms, but no washouts.
TUESDAY
Skies should average out mostly cloudy for most of the day on Tuesday, but much of the day remains rain-free. However, as the warm front slides from west to east across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, it could touch off a passing shower or two, more likely later in the day and overnight. Since we're still on the cooler side of that warm front for most of the day, highs will remain on the cool side and top out in the low 70s. It's the last cool day of the week though as warmer and more humid air awaits.
WEDNESDAY
The region breaks back into a warm sector on Wednesday as a warm front moves off to our north and east while a cold front approaches from the north and west. Partly sunny skies will return and dew points will climb back well into the 60s, making for a much stickier air mass. At the same time, afternoon highs are expected to climb all the way back into the mid 80s, and with the aforementioned cold front moving in from the north and west clashing with this warmer and more humid air mass, we can expect a few showers or a thunderstorm to fire, mainly during the afternoon and overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has our area highlighted for an increased risk of severe storms, but there are indications that the stronger storm chances may lie north of the Interstate 80 corridor and to our southwest towards south central and southwest Pennsylvania. Time will tell.
THURSDAY
Some uncertainty surrounds just how far south Wednesday’s cold front will move for Thursday. At this time, it seems the boundary may remain close enough that we still have to allow for a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, especially the further south and west one travels. It’s still possible though that the front ends up even further south making for an entirely dry day. Regardless of whether or not there is some rain, we expect there to be a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs in the low to mid 80s, as there's no cold air behind this particular front. However, the humidity will drop off a bit compared to Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances may increase overnight and even more so by Friday.
FRIDAY
As it slowly dissipates, our midweek cold front may still be hung up close enough to our south Friday that we can’t entirely rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm, and a stronger cold front will start to slide in our direction out of eastern Canada up to our north. As a result, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible at anytime during the day, even though we'll still see some sticky sunshine and a warm and humid day is expected with highs again into the mid 80s.