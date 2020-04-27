Often cool and occasionally damp weather over the past couple of weeks has all but forced the northern mid-Atlantic into lowering its weather standards. Saturday, for example, was far from perfect. It started off foggy with clouds winning out over sunshine, but it was dry and it was warmer. Two things to soak up before a storm sliding to the south Sunday hurled us back into the relentlessly cool and occasionally damp weather that has all too often plagued the forecast. Monday won't be as wet as Sunday, but it's still just as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday is a brighter and milder buffer in the unsettled pattern before another storm brings more rain later Wednesday into Thursday.
MONDAY
Our weekend storm is in no rush to leave, slowly making its way northeastward along the New England coastline Monday. Moisture wrapping around the storm fuels clouds and even a few showers at any point in time. Once again, it's cold enough across the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley for some wet snowflakes to mix in with rain earlier in the day. Brisk winds add an extra chill on an already cool day down in the lower 50s. It may feel as cold as the 40s during the afternoon. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel, a clearing trend overnight paving the way for some sunshine the following day.
MONDAY NIGHT
After a few lingering showers, a pesky storm pulls farther away, letting skies gradually clear and breezes back down through the night. Temperatures should settle into the upper 30s by dawn Tuesday. Something to bundle up for, as it will feature some sunshine for once.
TUESDAY
Finally, a brighter day following a couple of damp days. Plenty of morning sunshine mixes with some clouds Tuesday afternoon as temperatures climb into the lower and middle 60s. Tha's still slightly cooler than normal, but relatively speaking, it's mild compared to the previous two days. It won't be as breezy, so no need to mention wind chills either. There could be a shower sneaking in from the west after sunset, but let's be optimistic and keep most spots dry even through the night.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
So long sunshine, hello increasing clouds! Another storm heads in our direction, sliding out of the Great Lakes and into the Northeast Wednesday into Thursday. First, we're dealing with the warm front Wednesday, leading to mostly cloudy skies along with a spotty shower or two. A cold front approaches later Wednesday night through Thursday with steadier rain and even rumbles of thunder. Highs reach the lower to middle 60s both days with a noticeable breeze picking up, likely peaking Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with 30 mile-per-hour gusts.
FRIDAY
Just like earlier in the week, a storm is slow to depart, keeping clouds and showers around for a lot of Friday. A gusty breeze may make temperatures in the 60s feel a little cooler, too. By later Friday and Friday night, a clearing trend materializes leaving Saturday a lot sunnier to start the first weekend of May.