One more dangerously hot and humid day ahead before heat-busting storms develop

TODAY: Very hot and humid with a mixture of sun and clouds; an afternoon t-storm in spots. High: 97 TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a shower or t-storm around. Low: 74 MONDAY: Not as hot, but still humid with clouds and some sun; showers and t-storms, some heavy. High: 82 Low: 66

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA, NEW JERSEY, AND NORTHERN DELAWARE THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR CHESTER, BERKS, LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, CARBON, MONROE COUNTIES ... MOST OF NEW JERSEY ... AND THE DELAWARE VALLEY FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING.

Good morning! And welcome to the last day of a brutal heat wave before a cold front brings bittersweet relief. Bittersweet because in order to get to the good stuff, we'll have to brave a bunch of rain and some strong thunderstorms, which will be most widespread Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. After that, rain and humidity will yield sunshine and pleasantly warm air from mid to late week. Just a little bit a weather drama first...

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect Sunday for heat indices in the triple-digits as actual high temperatures climb well into the 90s. Sunshine will mix with clouds throughout the day, so it will look really pretty, but it will feel downright rotten. We'll play "rain roulette" from about mid-afternoon on as some spotty thunderstorms develop ahead of an approaching cold front. For the most part, these will be your run-of-the-mill, average variety thunderstorms. However, we must acknowledge all of the moisture in the atmosphere, and realize the potential for heavy rain within any shower or thunderstorm. These will spill into Sunday night before becoming more numerous as the front gains some ground Monday.

That's when we lose the heat, but keep the humidity and threat for thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s Monday will be a solid 15 degrees "cooler" than this weekend. However, it won't be any easier to enjoy the outdoors as rounds of rain and thunderstorms drench the area through the first part of Tuesday. Rainfall totals will be tough to nail down due to the convective nature of these thunderstorms. Some locations may get an inch of rain while others endure a few inches of rain from training thunderstorms. These repeat offenders pose a flash flooding threat, which is why the National Weather Service issues a Flash Flood Watch for much of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and northern Delaware from Monday morning into Tuesday morning.

Rain will taper off through midday Tuesday as the cold front slides offshore. Humidity levels will gradually fall and sunshine will gradually return, leading to what will likely be a stellar sunset Tuesday night. Overnight temperatures will slip into the lower 60s for the first time in about a week. It's the first of many great things to come. Sun-splashed skies will meet the seasonable lower 80s Wednesday with more of the wonderful same in store for Thursday. In fact, rain chances and humidity will take a backseat to pleasant sunshine until the following week.

Hang in there! And stay cool! Pets included.