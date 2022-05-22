After a hot and somewhat humid day on Saturday, Sunday will be more of the same. Today will start out warmer than almost any other previous year on this date. (The record warmest low temperature is 69 for Allentown set back in 1959, 67 in Reading set in 2013). Weather more typical of early July will continue, though it will be as warm as it was on Saturday with highs close to or just above 90 degrees. Heat Advisories remain in effect along I-95 through this evening; New Castle in DE, E Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, S Montgomery, S Bucks in PA, and Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, Mercer Counties in NJ). In this warm airmass some scattered showers and thundershowers could develop this afternoon. A cold front will sweep through the area towards evening, sweeping away any storms, along with this early taste of summer. We are in a marginal risk of severe weather, with the highest chances towards the Poconos for some storms with strong, gusty winds. For the week ahead, it’s weather more typical for late May with widespread 70s throughout the week. Monday through Wednesday are cool, comfy, brisk, and dry, with shower/thunderstorm chances and humidity increasing the second half of the week.
TODAY Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, another unseasonably hot and sticky day. This afternoon, not everyone will see a thunderstorm as they will be scattered, but a strong to severe storm is possible for some towards evening. Damaging straight-line winds seem to be the primary concern if any storm does go severe.
TONIGHT As the cold front exits the area, cooler and more comfortable air will come in behind it with a breezy north wind. Lows will be in the mid 50s
TOMORROW Spring returns early in the week with refreshingly lower humidity and cooler highs back in the low and middle 70s. It will be a little breezy at times to start, but it should also be dry with sunshine mixed with mid and high level cloud cover on Monday and partly sunny skies from start to finish Tuesday. The nights are comfier as well, with lows closer to 50 degrees and much better sleeping weather.
A LOOK AHEAD Clouds and rain chances increase later in the week, with the clouds coming in first on Wednesday, and the chance for a few showers increasing Wednesday night into Thursday (perhaps a thunderstorm as well Thursday). Our best chance for rain comes Friday in the form of some showers and thunderstorms, but as long as the cold front responsible for that Friday rain keeps moving, the Memorial Day holiday weekend looks nice with sunshine and seasonable 70s instead of 90s.
