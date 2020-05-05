Monday was a nice buffer between an unseasonably warm weekend in the 70s and 80s, and a stretch of cooler than normal days to follow. Sure, it had its issues, like gusty winds and an uptick in cloud cover...but no one is perfect. Even when it comes to the weather. So hopefully that helps soften the chilly weather blow Mother Nature brings down on us the rest of the week. Highs range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s through Friday before struggling to get out of the 40s Saturday. A couple of those days are wetter than the next, namely Wednesday and Friday, with perhaps some snowflakes mixed in with that rain farther north Friday night into Saturday morning. The good news is, it'll be dry for Mom on her special day. In fact, Mother's Day looks pretty sunny, too, with a bit of a breeze accentuating those Instagram photos.
TUESDAY
High pressure over eastern Canada should continue to have far enough of a reach over our area for Tuesday to suppress any real rain well to our south and west. We can expect a dry day with a fair amount of sunshine mixing with some high clouds moving well out ahead of a storm system to our south and west. While the winds will be lighter compared to Monday, a continued northwesterly flow will help ensure our highs only reach the low to mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
One area of low pressure will move into West Virginia on Wednesday while another area of low pressure develops off the Delmarva coast and lifts northward. These two features will phase together into one primary low pressure system off the coast bringing a return to mostly cloudy skies along with a bit of rain, mainly during the afternoon. Thanks to plenty of clouds, some rain, and a north to easterly onshore wind flow, highs will be quite cool Wednesday only reaching the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy skies along with some rain will likely stay with us into Wednesday night.
THURSDAY
Thursday looks largely dry with clouds lingering, but more in the way of sunshine breaking through those clouds. The low pressure system that developed off the Delmarva coast Wednesday will be tracking northward along the New England coast throughout Thursday. Wrap around moisture associated with this low may provide the region with a stray shower, but all-in-all, dry times should rule the roost for Thursday. A stiff northwesterly breeze on the backside of the low pressure system to our north will continue pumping in cool air across the region, so highs Thursday will yet again be below normal only reaching the low to mid 60s.
FRIDAY
Friday features a return to mostly cloudy skies as a cold front approaches from our west and a wave of low pressure comes up from our southwest and tracks northeastward along the front. Some rain should return to the area during the afternoon Friday and continue into at least the early nighttime hours. Highs will drop right back down to well below normal levels only in the upper 50s.
MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND
Saturday will be quite the chilly one as Friday’s storm system will be departing to the north and east while a northwesterly wind turns gusty (gusts up to 40 miles-per-hour possible) on the backside. While more in the way of sunshine returns, we can still expect scattered clouds and perhaps even a stray shower courtesy of some wrap-around moisture on the backside of our departing storm system. It might even be cold enough to see a few conversational wet snowflakes across parts of the Poconos. Highs Saturday will struggle to even reach 50 degrees in many spots, and parts of the Poconos might even struggle to get above 40 degrees. Fortunately, for Mother’s Day Sunday, the weather looks a little nicer as high pressure returns bringing a fair amount of sunshine and a little bit less of a breeze. Highs will get a bit warmer compared to Saturday, but will still be below normal for this time of the year, only reaching the upper 50s.