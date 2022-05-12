It has been a very nice weather week so far as temperatures will remain on the warm side. Look for intervals of clouds and sunshine today with afternoon highs once again hitting the lower and middle 70s.
Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies along with a shower or some patchy drizzle. Highs will top out around 70 degrees.
For the upcoming weekend, a cold front will approach from the west and a pesky low stuck off the southeast coast of the United States (yes, the same one that gave us our recent rainstorm) meanders back closer to the coast, but in a much-weakened form.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Clouds may increase a bit each day, so expect intervals of clouds and sunshine Thursday and then mostly cloudy for Friday, but with still seasonably mild highs in the lower and mid 70s.
There could be a few showers or some drizzle by Friday, especially the farther south and east and closer to the coast you travel. However, no steady rain is likely before the end of the work week.
Humidity will actually begin to increase, becoming noticeable for perhaps the first time this spring.
THIS WEEKEND
Unfortunately, the weekend looks like the most unsettled part of the forecast, but not nearly as wet, windy, and chilly as last weekend was.
Expect mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday, with a few showers on Saturday and a few showers or a thunderstorm Sunday into Monday.
Right now, neither day looks to be a washout, despite the increasing rain chances.
And despite the clouds and some raindrop possibilities, highs will still remain seasonably mild and in the low to mid 70s all weekend long.