It may be after Labor Day, but summer keeps on summer-ing right along this week, with one of the longest stretches of heat and humidity we've seen all summer. The end of the heat is in sight, and after one more 90-something-degree day on Thursday, temperatures will steadily cool the rest of the week, with highs in the 70s over the weekend and through most of next week as well. But while the heat backs off, the higher humidity has no plans to leave, and it will remain sticky right through the weekend. And as a front stalls out along the East Coast amidst our humid air mass, an unsettled stretch of weather will set up, with the chance of a few afternoon showers and storms Thursday followed by scattered showers and storms anytime Friday, Saturday, and probably Sunday too. While any one day is not a washout, it looks mostly cloudy with at least some wet weather each day. So we will apparently go from hot and humid but dry to cooler and humid but wet for a while with few if any entirely dry days in sight.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect clear to partly cloudy skies overnight and another warm and muggy late summer night, with lows again in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, just as they have been every night this week. A little patchy fog is again possible as well.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be our last 90-degree day of this stretch, and likely for quite some time, perhaps the year. Expect partly sunny skies and another hot and humid day with highs mostly in the low 90s. But unlike every other day this week, which have been hot and dry, Thursday will be our first opportunity for a few afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms, and perhaps a gusty storm or two with damaging winds and heavy downpours. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed most of the area in a "slight" risk for severe storms for later Thursday. Any storms would diminish or weaken overnight, which otherwise looks mostly cloudy and still warm and muggy.
FRIDAY
We'll wrap up the week on Friday with a still warm but not as hot day, with highs still up in the mid to upper 80s and lingering high humidity, which means another uncomfortable day, just not as uncomfortable. We'll see some sunshine, but also more clouds and again the chance of some scattered showers and storms popping up as the day progresses. While not a washout, some storms are likely, and could contain heavy downpours and gusty winds once again. There is a "marginal" risk for severe storms, slightly lower than on Thursday.
THIS WEEKEND
With a humid air mass in place and not going anywhere, and a front stalled out along the coast and likewise with no intentions to move over the weekend, the result is a mostly cloudy, sticky, and unsettled weekend. Neither day may be a washout, but both Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of clouds, limited sun, and a few rounds of showers and storms each day, with heavy downpours likely the main concern. Highs will be around either side of 80 degrees, seasonable for September, but with unusually persistent humidity for this time of year. Locally, several inches of rain can fall from repetitive or slow moving thunderstorms or downpours.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
While more wet weather may return by the middle of the week, with Wednesday looking rather wet, we'll try to dry out for a day or two first. Clouds and a few showers could still linger on Monday for a while, but it looks less wet overall than the weekend may be. Tuesday is our best bet for an entirely dry day, and may be the only one, before clouds, humidity, and rain chances all ramp up again for Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Highs all the while look to be in the 70s, cooler as the week progresses.
