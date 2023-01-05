We have seen seven straight days of above to well above average temperatures, including several 60-something-degree days in some areas. None were warmer than Wednesday, with widespread 60-degree warmth, even with dense morning fog and some scattered afternoon showers.
But it is after all January, and it will start to feel more like it over the next few days. While there's no bitter cold in sight and no winter storms in our immediate future either, we will return to more seasonable temperatures this weekend.
First, we'll sneak in one more unseasonably mild day on Thursday, though not as warm as Wednesday, with 50s instead of 60s for highs.
By Friday, we'll ease cooler still as highs settle back into the 40s, and then it's closer to 40 degrees by the weekend. While there could be a few rain or even snow showers at times, there are no big weather makers in sight.
The best chance for some scattered raindrops or snowflakes are Thursday night into Friday and then again Sunday night into Monday, although much of the time in between looks mostly dry.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
A cold front moves through today, but the cooler air behind it will be delayed a day, allowing us to squeeze in an eighth and final mild winter day on Thursday. We'll have a drier and brighter day than the last few have been, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs still in the mid 50s. While not as warm as Wednesday's widespread 60-something-degree highs, we'll still be running a good 15 degrees warmer than our early January average high.
FRIDAY
Our "reality check" begins on Friday, as more seasonably cooler air finally returns. That being said, we'll still be a little above average (upper 30s), as our Friday highs should still be in the low to mid 40s. Expect a mostly cloudy day to wrap up the week, and there could be a scattered rain or snow shower anytime from Thursday night into Friday, although any activity is scattered at best and much of the time remains dry. A little more of a breeze picks up on Friday, and accentuates the cooler temperatures.
THIS WEEKEND
The gradual cool down continues into the weekend as well, as highs settle back closer to the 40 degree mark for both Saturday and Sunday, which right now look partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry. There will be a weak disturbance passing by to our south later Sunday into Monday, and may produce more clouds and perhaps a little light rain and/or snow, depending on how close it tracks and how much moisture it can muster. Right now, the best chance for some light rain and snow showers looks to be Sunday night into Monday, but this system doesn't look to have much of an impact as of right now.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
It looks to remain mainly dry and seasonably cool (but not cold) for most of next week, with highs mostly in the low to mid 40s, with a mix of clouds and some sunshine most days, minus that threat for some light rain and snow showers on Monday. The next "window to watch" for something more sizable would be late next week or the following weekend, say around January 13-15th, but that's a long way out and is only a small possibility at this juncture.
