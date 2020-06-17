One more dry and comfortable day to go...for mid June that is...before a cut-off low finally crawls farther north with rising humidity, temperatures, and rain chances. It spent the first part of the week well to our south, suppressed by an area of high pressure near New England. And while it brought rounds of torrential rain and rumbles to the Carolinas, the low will be much weaker by the time it gets to us. In fact, most of the time Thursday, Friday, and the weekend, it's dry. That said, a few showers and even a couple of thunderstorms will be peppered into cloudier, more humid, and increasingly warmer conditions.
Temperatures gradually climb from the lower 80s Wednesday to the upper 80s by Saturday, right ahead of the 5:44 PM summer solstice. And for the first full day of summer and Father's Day on Sunday, those highs may meet the 90° mark. This surge of warmth can be attributed to the strong southerly flow out ahead of a cold front approaching from the Midwest. The combination of the instability created by the heat and humidity, the front's advancement eastward, and the remnant energy from the cut-off low will lead to showers and thunderstorms firing up across the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday, too, particularly during the afternoon and evening.
WEDNESDAY
The area will still be under the influence of sprawling high pressure to our north, but as the cut-off low that has been sitting to our south starts to drifts north, we will notice slightly more cloud cover by the end of the day, especially to the south. The easterly onshore flow will continue to keep temperatures in check as they top out near 80°.
Dew points will still be comfortable as they remain in the 50s, but the comfort won't last too much longer.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
After a bright and pleasant day, skies will gradually become cloudier at night. Temperatures won't dive as deep into the 50s as the past few nights, and the air won't feel quite as crisp as dew points crawl out of the 50s and into the 60s. This all eventually leads to a couple of showers developing towards dawn, especially the farther south you go from the Lehigh Valley.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Eventually, that pesky cut-off low to our south will begin to drift northward Thursday, while the high across the Northeast finally loses its grip on the region. Meanwhile, a cold front well to our west over the Midwest will contribute to our wind flow becoming more south and southwesterly. This will result in an uptick in warmth, humidity, and the threat of rain.
Thursday is expected to stay mostly dry with just a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, especially in southern and western areas, and especially in the afternoon as highs inch up through the low 80s.
Friday looks like it will feature a slightly greater chance for a shower or thunderstorm in all areas as high temperatures again peak in the low 80s. That being said, even most of Friday should be mostly dry.
FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND
Summer officially begins with the summer solstice on Saturday, specifically at 5:44 PM late in the afternoon. And right on cue, that's when our next bout of heat and humidity will begin to stretch its legs and make its presence felt. We'll still have the remnants of that old closed low lingering nearby, which will contribute enough moisture and instability for the chance of a shower or thunderstorm each day, especially in the afternoon and evening.
But both days look more dry than wet, with just spotty or isolated storms.
Temperatures will creep up into the mid 80s on Saturday followed by the upper 80s on Father's Day, which will feel like 90 degrees when the humidity is factored into it.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The new week starts off hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances will go up a bit as a slow moving cold front from the Great Lakes crawls our direction, with the actual passage not expected until later Tuesday. So, we get a brief break in the unsettled weather Wednesday before it builds back later in the week.