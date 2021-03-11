No surprises today as temperatures soared into the 70s in many spots courtesy of a persistent southwesterly wind and a strong high pressure system anchored off the coast. In fact, as of 3pm, Allentown set a new record high of 72 degrees beating the previous record high of 71 set back in 1977. Reading set a new record high of 76 degrees beating the previous record high of 74 set back in 1986. Philly and Trenton both reached 73 degrees beating their previous record high of 72 degrees set back in 1977. We actually did see some fog in spots and somewhat cloudy skies first thing in the morning, but that quickly mixed out as the day progressed giving way to ample sunshine. A cold front will harmlessly slide through early Friday, with nothing more than some extra clouds and a few scattered rain showers tonight or Friday morning. While we will sneak in one more 60-something-degree day on Friday, much cooler air will return for the weekend. While we’ll “spring ahead” our clocks over the weekend, it looks like temperatures will go the other way and fall back. While brisk and noticeably chillier, it will be a dry weekend, with plenty of sunshine from start to finish. The cooler temperatures look to carry over for the better part of next week as well, so be sure to soak up the spring-like feel over the next few days while it’s still here.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies should initially start off with some decent breaks in the clouds this evening, but eventually later on tonight, we should see clouds thicken and increase as a cold front slowly approaches from our west. A few light spotty showers are not out of the question in advance of this front. But expect plenty more dry times tonight than wet times. Overnight lows will be very mild, likely not getting below 50 degrees in many spots.
FRIDAY
Friday won’t be as warm, but it will still be on the plus side of 60-degrees. Expect some lingering clouds and a few rain showers to start the day, then by midday, some decent sunshine should be returning taking us through the remainder of the day. Breezes will kick up a bit later in the afternoon with a westerly breeze behind our front starting to usher in some cooler air. Still, afternoon highs should manage to reach the low and mid 60s, which obviously won’t feel as warm as Thursday, but still warm enough for this time of the year considering typical highs should only be in the mid to upper 40s.
THIS WEEKEND
Don’t forget to “spring ahead” those clocks Saturday night, even though we’ll be falling back temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday, with an occasionally brisk breeze making things feel a bit colder, especially on Saturday. Everything is relative in weather, and relative to the warmth we enjoyed most of the week, the weekend will have a chilly feel. On the plus side though, it looks mostly sunny throughout.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Canadian high pressure will build in for Monday keeping all the sunshine we saw over the weekend into Monday. And while winds should be lighter compared to the weekend, don’t let all the sun fool you as a northwesterly wind flow will keep high temperatures rather chilly. Look for the numbers to only get to around or just above 40 degrees. By Tuesday, an area of low pressure will approach from our southwest and as the moisture arrives Tuesday morning, it might actually be cold enough to see a little wintry mix. Temperatures should then get warm enough later in the day Tuesday to allow for any mix to go over to some rain. But regardless, Tuesday looks like a rather cloudy, damp, and chilly day, as highs only get to around 40 degrees.
