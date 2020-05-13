Weather Alert

NJZ008>010-012-013-015>022-027-PAZ060-061-101>106-131200- /O.CON.KPHI.FR.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-200513T1200Z/ Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth-Mercer-Salem- Gloucester-Camden-Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-Cumberland- Atlantic-Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh-Western Chester- Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 326 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...A light wind and temperatures as low as 35 degrees will allow areas of frost to develop. * WHERE...Parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. * WHEN...Until 8:00 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost may damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$