Mother Nature treats the northern mid-Atlantic to one more unseasonably warm day before a cooling trend takes over Monday through Mother's Day weekend. So soak it up those middle and upper 70s! That's where temperatures wind up Sunday, all despite some extra clouds in the sky. Some showers moved through early in the morning, and more showers...perhaps a few thunderstorms...may sneak into the I-95 corridor later in the day and at night. For the rest of us, it's mostly dry before some wrap-around showers develop Monday, this time the farther north you go. The bigger weather story Monday will be brisk, northwest winds which eventually steer cooler air into the northern mid-Atlantic, certainly compared to the weekend. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees Tuesday through Friday with an even chillier Mother's Day weekend possible. In fact, we may have to mention the "s" word in spots Saturday morning...
SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
The warm front that brings some showers overnight Saturday will lift away to our north and east Sunday morning taking those showers with it. At the same time however, a cold front will quickly follow moving in from the west. The front will bring with it an additional chance for some showers in the afternoon, but this time it appears those showers will stay near and south of the Mason Dixon Line or over Delaware and far southern New Jersey. Many of us can still expect more clouds than sun Sunday, but the large majority of the area should have a dry day with highs still reaching warm levels in the mid to upper 70s.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Our cold front moving in from the west Sunday will slide off to our south and east Sunday night while some upper level energy slides along the boundary across the Carolinas and the Virginias. The setup will keep our skies rather cloudy, but once again with the main pieces of energy with the storm system being to our south, any real precipitation should stay mostly to our south. We will have to watch for some heavier showers and perhaps even a t-storm working across parts of Delaware, far southern New Jersey, and maybe even some of the Delaware Valley, but north of there, it's likely nothing more than just an isolated brief light shower. Thanks to plenty of clouds and an uptick of moisture content in the air, overnight lows will once again be rather mild only dropping into the low and mid 50s.
MONDAY
Behind Sunday's cold front, skies turn partly sunny for Monday with the large majority of the day expected to be dry. Another cold front dropping in from the north may spark a sprinkle or two, but most of anything that pops up should be confined to the Poconos or far northern New Jersey. Winds out of the northwest will turn a little gusty, and this wind will also start to deliver some cooler air, which will settle in for much of the week. The cool air won't be instant though, and we still sneak in one more seasonably mild day with highs in the mid 60s on Monday before that cool air becomes more established as the week progresses. Good news for stargazers hoping to see some fireballs associated with the Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower. It peaks Monday night into Tuesday morning with 10 to 30 meteors an hour. Thanks to a bubble of high pressure nosing southward from eastern Canada, skies should turn out mostly clear to partly cloudy Monday night into pre-dawn Tuesday. This year around, the bright moon may dim a lot of those shooting stars, so it'll be a lot like fishing. You may catch something good, or you may leave empty-handed. We'll hold out hope for the former rather than the latter.
TUESDAY
That cool air that we just mentioned building in on Monday will really be felt starting Tuesday. While the winds will be lighter compared to Monday, a northeasterly flow will help ensure our highs only reach the lower 60s. High pressure over eastern Canada should continue to have far enough of a reach over our area however to keep things dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
WEDNESDAY
An upper-level trough and surface low pressure system will approach from our west on Wednesday bringing a return to more clouds than sunshine along with the chance for some showers, especially in the afternoon into the early nighttime hours. Thanks to more clouds, some showers, and a continued northeast breeze Wednesday, it should certainly be quite cool with highs only expected to reach the upper 50s.
THURSDAY
Thursday looks dry with a return to more in the way of sunshine as Wednesday’s surface low heads out to sea. Having said that, temperatures will remain cool thanks to the aforementioned upper level trough staying overhead and a continued northerly wind flow. Highs are only expected to top out around 60 degrees.
LINKS: HOUR BY HOUR | RADAR | TRAFFIC