What a warm up we’ve seen this week! From the unseasonably cool sunshine over the holiday weekend with highs in the low 50s on Saturday to now summer-like sunshine with highs well into the 80s, it's been a sun-sational week of weather by far. Thursday saw many locations come within a couple degrees of the record highs in the mid to upper 80s. And we’re not done with the unseasonable warmth just yet as abundant sunshine and highs several degrees into the 80s should once again be seen Friday. Some spots may yet again get within a couple degrees of the record highs. The caveats that come with the warm, dry weather: high pollen and high fire danger, which will remain for Friday yet. Then comes the weekend, where there's both good news and bad news. The good news is that we'll finally see a few chances for some welcome and increasingly needed rain. The bad news is that the timing will coincide with the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday night the best opportunities for some raindrops. The drier pattern resumes next week, but with a temperature reality check and more seasonably cool/mild highs mostly in the 60s throughout the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Just a few high clouds are expected tonight with no worse than a mainly clear sky expected. It will be another mild April night with lows only in the mid-50s. Those daytime breezes will diminish overnight, with a light westerly wind less than 10mph.
FRIDAY
This will be the last in a week-long stretch of sunny, increasingly warm, and dry days, with mostly sunny skies again the expectation, although some clouds will gradually increase from the south as the day progresses. It will be another unseasonably warm day with highs in the mid-80s, around the same or a few degrees less warm than Thursday thanks to a few extra clouds. Friday’s record high for Allentown is 87 degrees set back in 2018 and Reading’s is 90 degrees set back in 1941. Our average high is only in the low 60s, so we'll remain a good 20-something-degrees warmer than average for Friday as our summer preview continues. Clouds will thicken Friday night, and a shower or two is possible towards Saturday morning.
SATURDAY
Saturday continues to look cloudier, cooler, and wetter, bad news as it's the weekend and many would love the nice weather to continue. Of course, since we really need the rain and can't be picky with respect to timing, some wet weather is actually good news in the big picture. Expect a mainly cloudy and noticeably cooler day, with highs likely back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. While it won't be a washout, some showers or a little light rain is expected from time to time throughout Saturday, with the chance likely increasing working through the PM hours. Rainfall totals don’t look overly impressive with a general tenth to a quarter of an inch expected, but there might be some isolated downpours or a thunderstorm leading to higher totals closer to a half inch. It's not a soaker, but it's a start to alleviate the very dry early spring conditions that have developed.
SUNDAY
Sunday is the better weekend day in that it will be mostly dry with no measurable rain expected, but it will likely still be mostly cloudy with some low clouds or perhaps a hint of drizzle in the morning, then perhaps a few breaks of sun later in the day. An approaching cold front will bring another chance of some rain, but a slower front means any showers or perhaps a thunderstorm won't arrive until the evening and overnight hours Sunday night. So the day is mostly dry, with highs in the low 70s, perhaps a few degrees higher compared to Saturday with a few breaks of afternoon sun. Rainfall amounts Sunday night may be similar to Saturday, another tenth to quarter of an inch of rain.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Behind a Sunday night cold front, it will be sharply cooler and back to reality temperature-wise. Highs Monday should return closer to seasonable levels in the low to mid 60s, then Tuesday may very well feature below normal highs in the upper 50s. Both days will likely feature more clouds than sun and a brisk westerly breeze with a spotty shower here or there, although dry much of the time. So it's back to more typical April and early spring weather after our summer preview the previous week.
