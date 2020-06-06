The last of a series of fronts is on the move to start the first weekend of June, with some relief from heat and humidity building in behind it. This comes after three...about to be four...sticky and summery days complete with daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms. And while these thunderstorms were widespread for the past few days, any activity Saturday should be more of the "hit and miss" variety with a lot of dry time. A couple of comfier and brighter days follow for Sunday and Monday with highs on either side of 80 degrees and dew points way down into the 50s or 40s. But it is June, and the humidity can't stay away forever... It's back by mid to late week a renewed chance for showers and thunderstorms.
SATURDAY
A cold front will slide through during the day, with some clouds and perhaps a spotty shower or thunderstorm out ahead of it, and some sunshine and lowering humidity behind it. Unlike the last three days, shower and thunderstorm activity will be much more isolated, and especially in areas south and east of the Lehigh Valley, towards the Interstate 95 corridor. Highs will still climb into the mid 80s for the fourth and final day, before the cooler and comfier air behind our cold front becomes more established later in the weekend.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Skies trend clearer and dew points much lower as a front clears the coast. So, it's a night that will gradually feel a lot more comfortable as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s. What was very recently the full "strawberry" moon will come up in the sky just before 10, and won't go down until a little after dawn Sunday. It's the start of a beautiful stretch of weather...
SUNDAY
High pressure over eastern Canada begins to make its presence known, as north to northwest breezes help to usher out the "summer muggies" as the "Canadian comfies" take their place. So expect lots of sunshine, some patchy clouds, and a cooler and more comfortable day with lower humidity and highs easing back into the upper 70s. The comfort becomes even more apparent at night, with some nicer sleeping weather and lows all the way down deep into the 50s. That means air conditioners can get a nice break after the recent sticky spell.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
High pressure crests overhead on Monday and then slowly slides off the East Coast on Tuesday, keeping us mostly sunny and dry all the while. Monday is still comfortably warm with highs inching up a few degrees to around 80, and then Tuesday warms up a few degrees more as the humidity starts to tick up, but still remains fairly tolerable. We'll sneak in a few more 50-something-degree nights as well and keep the good sleeping weather going before the heat and humidity return yet again by Wednesday., with thunderstorm chances following later in the week as a cold front approaches.