So far, we're two for two this spring, with a pair of 60-something-degree days to open up the season. Even with more clouds around on Wednesday, highs inched up into the low and even mid 60s, the last warm and dry day we'll have for a while. We'll sneak in one more warm day on Thursday, but it comes with a price, in the form of clouds and at least some occasional, mostly light rain showers. Then it's a cooler trend starting Friday and likely lasting through the weekend and into next week, with a few more chances for some wet weather. After we may sneak in a mostly dry Friday, the next opportunity for some rain arrives later Friday night and Saturday, with highs likely only in the 40s with the raindrops coming down to start the weekend. Sunday therefore is the better weekend day by default and it looks mainly dry Sunday into Monday, with yet another opportunity for some chilly and wet weather by Monday night and Tuesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies should average out mostly cloudy overnight, and while the evening is mild and dry, look for the chance for some light rain showers to arrive after midnight, With the clouds, a few raindrops, and a light but mild southwest breeze, it will be noticeably milder than the last few nights, with lows remaining in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY
Despite a cloudier and occasionally wet forecast with at least a few showers from time to time and even a thunderstorm in a few spots, it will actually be the warmest day of the week. Look for mostly cloudy skies with widespread mid 60s for afternoon highs likely. That warmth could even fuel an early spring rumble of thunder and a brief downpour, but rainfall amounts will otherwise be light and generally around a quarter of an inch. It won't be a washout, but sunshine will be scarce with mostly cloudy skies expected throughout the day. A few showers or a rumble of thunder may linger into the evening, before drying out from north to south overnight Thursday into early Friday.
FRIDAY
A cold front will slide to our south and help dry us out for Friday, but it will likely remain mostly cloudy, with a shower still possible points south closer to the Maryland border, and a few breaks of sun points north possible closer to the New York border. We'll be on the cooler side of the front with a northerly breeze delivering some cooler air, and highs will be back to seasonable levels in the low 50s to wrap up the work and school week.
SATURDAY
The first weekend of spring will be a "50-50" one, with Saturday cooler and wetter and Sunday drier and better. Expect a cloudy, damp, and chilly day on Saturday with some occasional light rain through a good part of the day. Rainfall amounts look to remain light though, with perhaps another quarter of an inch of rain possible from late Friday night into early Saturday night. There could even be some wet snowflakes mixed in across the northern Poconos at the onset late Friday night. Highs will only be in the mid 40s, so a daylong damp chill will be present to start the weekend.
SUNDAY
Given Saturday's forecast, Sunday gets the nod as the better weekend day. While it will be rather breezy, it will also be drier with a mix of clouds and sunshine and milder highs back into the mid to upper 50s. It's probably the mildest day of the forecast, as another shot of wet then chilly weather looks to be setting up for the first half of next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We may be able to sneak in a mostly dry Monday, albeit with skies trending mostly cloudy. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 50s to start the week, but then cooler and wetter weather likely arrives Monday night and Tuesday as our next storm approaches. A coastal low may develop, so some steadier rain is possible Tuesday. And again, some wet snowflakes aren't out of the question in the Poconos. Chilly and windy but drier weather follows for Wednesday and the middle of the week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: