We saw more clouds Sunday compared to Saturday, and we even saw rounds of showers, especially in the morning. However, temperatures still managed the lower 70s in many locations. The showers we saw Sunday were in advance of a cold front that will continue to move to our east today.
The cooler air behind the front will be delayed, so we still anticipate unseasonably warm high temperatures Monday in the lower and middle 70s as a decent amount of sunshine also returns.
Then it's back to reality on Election Day with seasonably cool sunshine, a stiff breeze, and mid to upper 50s for highs for the middle of the week, which will seem cool compared to the weekend for sure!
Sunshine and dry weather will take us right through Thursday as temperatures start to turn milder again.
This will be followed by a good chance for a soaking rain late Friday into Friday night, perhaps lingering into early Saturday.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
Our aforementioned cold front has moved to the east of the area bringing any shower activity with it. Skies will return to mostly sunny today along with those warm temperatures.
We may fall a few degrees shy of record highs, but regardless, here’s a look at those numbers for comparison: 74 degrees at ABE (set in 1938) and 74 degrees in RDG (set in 2020).
If you like this warmer weather, be sure to enjoy the last unseasonably warm day before an Election Day temperature reality check greets us on Tuesday.
ELECTION DAY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny skies will return for the middle of next week, but as high pressure builds in, east to northeast winds, a bit brisk Tuesday, means a return to reality temperature-wise. Highs will be back to normal in the seasonably cool mid to upper 50s for both Tuesday and Wednesday, which is right where we should be for this time of year.
Look for lots of sunshine both days, so the weather will fully cooperate for voters heading to the polls. You may need a light jacket though, after being spoiled by the warmth the preceding week.
LATER IN THE WEEK
High pressure will remain in control for Thursday as it builds off the coast. The result will be another mostly sunny day with a return to a southerly wind flow bringing high temperatures back to milder levels.
We expect the highs Thursday to get back into the low and mid 60s.
We'll then watch a cold front to our west and what is now Tropical Storm Nicole which will move along the coast of the Southeast U.S.
As those two entities converge it will likely bring some rain our way later in the day Friday and especially Friday night, perhaps lingering into the start of Saturday. Just how wet we get will be determined by how these two features interact, but as the way things look right now, the heaviest rain appears to be centered around overnight Friday.
Despite the clouds and rain expected later Friday, a continued southerly wind flow in advance of our storm system will keep high temperatures mild in the mid 60s.
A big blast of chilly air will eventually settle in however over the course of the weekend in the wake of our departing storm system.
TRACK THE WEATHER: