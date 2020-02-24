While winter may have won the battle later last week, spring certainly won the war over the weekend as temperatures soared through the 50s. It felt more like late March than late February, and looked like March too with plenty of sunshine all weekend long. We'll copy and paste the sunshine over to Monday, at least initially, and tweak temperatures a bit higher as they flirt with 60 degrees. Temperatures have kissed the 60 degree mark twice already this month!
Brisk winds behind a departing storm will mark the end of our mild stretch of weather by Thursday, with some rain tucked between now and then for Tuesday and Wednesday. That rain may mix with a little bit of wet snow farther north Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Other than that, there are still no big snowstorms in the foreseeable future. Just a big cool down.
EARLY THIS WEEK
We’ll sneak in one more mild and dry day on Monday, with lots of sunshine to start the day before clouds gradually increase in the afternoon and evening. Despite the incoming clouds, Monday will still manage to "one-up" Sunday with highs around 60 degrees, give or take.
Rain chances increase by Monday night and even more so on Tuesday. That rain should come in the form of some occasional rain or rain showers, mostly light, centered on Tuesday morning and afternoon, with rainfall amounts likely averaging less than 0.25” for most of us. Even though skies will be cloudy and we’ll be dodging some raindrops from time to time, Tuesday will be yet another mild February day with highs above 50 degrees, though not as warm as Monday given the unsettled weather.
MID TO LATE WEEK
Another storm will follow our early week one in close procession, bringing another round of rain as it approaches later Wednesday into Wednesday night. With highs still around 50 degrees ahead of this feature on Wednesday and an expected storm track either right overhead or to our west up the Appalachian Mountains, rain is again the favored precipitation type. Last week, this looked like an opportunity for some accumulating snow. But like most of those “opportunities” in the longer range this winter, they fizzle pretty quickly as it gets closer. So expect a juicier round of rain that may mix with some wet snow for those north of the Lehigh Valley, centered on Wednesday afternoon and night but with showers lingering into Thursday.
Rainfall totals with the second system will be higher, around 0.50” to 1.00” with that soaking rain followed by some noticeably cold air and wind for Friday. Perhaps it's cold and windy enough to fling a few snowflakes off the Great Lakes and into the Poconos, more for aesthetics than anything else.
THE WEEKEND
A little chillier than the weekend before, but equally as bright. Highs in the upper 30s both weekend days will come with a brisk, northwesterly wind, so it probably feels closer to the upper 20s during the day. At night, temperatures will tumble to 20 degrees. Perfect for using that fireplace! Something we haven't been able to do all that much this winter.