It's late April, and with the longer days and higher sun angle, it's customary to expect temperatures to gradually warm. But over the last two weeks, warmth has been tough to muster. For example, 10 of the last 14 days, including today, saw highs only in the 50s in the Lehigh Valley. Considering our average mid to late April high is actually in the low to mid 60s, that's a pretty cool stretch of weather for this time of year. And it doesn't get consistently warmer anytime soon. Looking ahead to the next seven days, the cooler than average temperatures persist with few exceptions. And to add insult to injury for those looking for not only warmth but some sunshine too, there are two soaking rains on the way, one to wrap up the work week tonight into Friday and another to wrap up the weekend Saturday night into Sunday. The first may deliver around 1.00" or more of rain for many of us, while the second could bring 0.50" to 1.00" in spots.
TONIGHT
Low pressure will track through the Virginias overnight and spread a large area of rain out ahead of its track tonight. The result will be some periods of rain and drizzle, with an occasional heavier downpour as the night progresses, along with some areas of fog forming. On the plus side, the clouds and rain will keep temperatures up compared to the past few nights, so finally no frost or freeze concerns overnight. Lows will be in the mid 40s, the mildest night we've seen in more than a week.
FRIDAY
Periods of rain continue Friday morning, and some of the rain may occasionally be moderate to heavy. By afternoon, the rain will lighten and start to taper off from west to east, but not before a widespread soaking rain of around 1.00" to as much as 1.50" for most of us. Rainfall totals north of the Lehigh Valley will be lighter, around or just under 1.00", with the higher totals points south and east, especially from the Interstate 95 corridor to the shore, where 1.50" totals will be more common. While much of the day is cloudy, wet, and cool with highs only in the low to mid 50s, there could be some breaks of sun sneaking in very late in the day prior to sunset. The late day brightening may offer some encouraging signs for a drier, brighter, and milder start to the weekend on Saturday. The clearing and drying trends become more pronounced Friday night.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the calm in between storms, and therefore by default the better and brighter weekend day. Weak high pressure noses in from Canada just enough to deliver a dry day, with morning sunshine giving way to increasing and thickening clouds in the afternoon as our next storm approaches. Saturday is one of the few exceptions to the cool rule through early next week, as that morning sun is enough to allow temperatures to finally return to the low to mid 60s, a seasonably mild late April day for a change. Enjoy some sun and the relative warmth, as it will be fleeting as our next round of rain overspreads the area Saturday night from southwest to northeast.
SUNDAY
Low pressure over the Ohio Valley will reorganize off the New Jersey and Delaware coast Sunday into Monday, spreading another round of occasional rain and drizzle our way for Saturday night into Sunday. With the low passing either overhead or to our south, we'll stay on the cooler side of this storm as well, with highs only in the mid 50s and another 0.50" for many with locally up to 1.00" of rain possible for much of the area.
MONDAY
Our Sunday storm may be slow to depart, which means clouds and a little wrap around moisture may linger for part of the day on Monday. The steadier rain will be long gone, but mostly cloudy skies, brisk north to northwest winds, and a few showers or some drizzle may linger, mainly in the morning. It may be just cold enough for a few late April snowflakes as well in the Poconos, again mostly in the morning. Highs will again only be in the mid 50s, but the feels like temperatures likely remain in the 40s given the gusty winds.