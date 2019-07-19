Weather

Oppressive heat, humidity through the weekend, with heat index values over 100

Excessive heat warning Friday through Sunday

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 05:15 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 05:40 AM EDT

Oppressive heat, humidity through the weekend, with heat index values over 100

TODAY: Patchy early fog; otherwise, mostly sunny, hotter and still humid with a late-day shower or t-storm, mainly north. High: 95

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, very warm, and muggy with a spotty evening shower or t-storm. Low: 76

SATURDAY: Very hot and humid with sunshine for the most part. High: 97 Low: 78

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR MOST OF THE AREA FOR TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR SCHUYLKILL, LUZERNE, AND PIKE COUNTIES FOR TODAY AND SATURDAY
The intense heat may have been put on the back burner Thursday as most of us failed to reach 90 degrees, except parts of the Delaware Valley and points southeast towards the shore. Most of us instead topped out in the mid to upper 80s on a less hot Thursday. What we lacked in heat however we made up for in humidity as a very tropical air mass remained entrenched across the area. With dew points in the mid to upper 70s, it was oppressively humid, and the abundant moisture in the air was wrung out in the form of some tropical downpours, partly attributable to the remnant moisture of what was once Hurricane Barry. The heavy and torrential rain did lead to some localized flash flooding across parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware, and southern New Jersey, with 1 to 3 inches of rain falling in a short amount of time on top of already saturated grounds.

These showers and storms generally fizzled or moved offshore Thursday evening, with just a stray lingering shower leftover the first part of the overnight. For the rest of the night, we saw partly to mostly cloudy skies and otherwise dry times, with some patchy fog developing in areas that saw some wet weather during the day Thursday. It was also another sticky summer night with lows once again stuck above 70 degrees.

Starting Friday, ready or not, here it comes! Blistering heat and miserably high humidity will combine to send heat indices into the triple digits each of the next three days. As a result, excessive heat warnings are up for most of the area from today through Sunday to warn of this potentially dangerous heat.

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies today and Saturday with just the small chance of a shower or t-storm later this afternoon and evening, mainly in the northern Poconos and parts of Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties. Other than this t-storm chance, the radar should be pretty quiet over the next few days as there won't be any widespread showers or storms to cool you off, at least not until later Sunday and Sunday night as a stronger cold front slides down in our direction from the north. A couple storms could be strong or severe given a highly unstable atmosphere due to the intense heat and humidity. Damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours leading to flash flooding would be the primary concern. Overall though, no organized severe weather outbreaks are expected.

For the next 72 hours, the sweltering heat and humidity is the big weather story, with forecast highs in the mid to upper 90s each of the next three afternoons. Factor in the high humidity levels and the heat index will climb as hot as 100 to 110 degrees each day.

The effects of the intense heat can be cumulative, as a three-day stretch of this level of hot and humid weather can gradually wear down the body's defenses. So be sure to limit your outdoor exposure, drink plenty of fluids, keep pets and those most susceptible to heat like the very young and very old indoors in air conditioning as much as possible, and don't overexert yourself during the upcoming 3-day heat wave. The nights will be oppressively muggy as well with lows in the mid and even upper 70s, which means air conditioners will be working overtime day and night to keep us cool and comfortable.

Once a cold front drops to our south early next week, the heat wave will be broken and relief will gradually filter in. Monday should be our transition day to a more comfortable weather pattern that is ours to enjoy most of next week. Some lingering humidity on Monday will still fuel a few showers and t-storms, but starting Tuesday, the good stuff arrives as high pressure builds in. That means more seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 80s for much of the week with more comfortable humidity levels as well.

Tuesday through Thursday should feature some nice mid-summer weather with sunny, dry, and comfortable conditions, well-deserved after our impending heat wave.

Have a great and safe Friday and weekend!

Allentown Hourly Forecast

05:55 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 24°
  • 90%

Reading Hourly Forecast

05:55 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 24°
  • 100%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 95°F 76°F
Average 84°F 63°F
Record 99°F July 19, 1930 39°F July 19, 1938

