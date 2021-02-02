Punxsutawney Phil forecasted six more weeks of winter early this morning, but it’s probably safe to say that many are ready for an early spring after the last three days. Our historic winter storm, which dropped a widespread 2 feet of snow and locally as much as 35 inches, continues to wind down with just some occasional light snow and flurries through this evening. Additional accumulations today have generally only been a coating to a few inches, mostly from the Lehigh Valley and Poconos on east into New Jersey. As our slow moving and stubborn coastal storm finally exits stage right over the next 24 hours, the snowflakes will come to an end, although clouds and brisk breezes will linger into Wednesday. We’ll manage to see some breaks of sunshine later Wednesday and them ample sunshine on Thursday, with temperatures creeping higher into the 30s, allowing for some modest melting and at least an improvement in road conditions. However, watch for refreezing each night as temperatures drop below freezing. A fast moving cold front will bring a little light rain and snow for Friday morning, with a light accumulation possible in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley. While we may have a one-day fling of 40-degree highs on Friday, colder air returns over the weekend, with a dry Saturday then another chance of snow for Sunday with a fast moving storm possible along the coast. While that chance for snow is a question mark right now, a blast of arctic air looks to be an almost sure thing for early next week. So it looks like Phil’s forecast was right, at least in the short term.
TONIGHT
Expect some lingering pockets of light snow or flurries early with perhaps a coating of additional accumulation before the flakes taper off. Otherwise, expect plenty of clouds to linger with mostly cloudy skies, brisk breezes, and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Obviously, roads will remain slick and watch for refreezing of what little that melted during the day.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Outside of a few flurries early Wednesday, look for plenty of clouds to linger, with perhaps hints of sun later in the day. It will still be rather blustery with highs in the low 30s, and wind chills remaining well below freezing. Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs inching into the upper 30s, allowing for some modest melting and compacting of the snow, with additional improvements on the roads expected. Watch for refreezing at night as temperatures drop well below freezing into the upper teens Wednesday night.
FRIDAY
A morning cold front will bring a little light rain, sleet, and snow early, with rain south of the Lehigh Valley, and some light snow points north with a coating to an inch or two possible, mostly in the Poconos. Highs on Friday will get up near 40 degrees, likely the mildest day for a while, with perhaps some late day sunshine as clouds break.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks brisk and bright with seasonably cold, then there’s another chance of snow for Sunday. It depends if a coastal low can form, and where it tracks. But presuming one develops, it would be a very fast mover, in and out in less than 12 hours. Regardless of whether or not it will snow again, some bitter cold air is poised to follow for early next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: