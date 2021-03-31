A Wednesday washout certainly ended our stretch of mild and sunny early spring weather we had been enjoying, as periods of rain and drizzle and cooler temperatures made for a gray and gloomy hump day. While the steady and heavier rain has come to an end tonight, we’ll still be left with some areas of drizzle that will keep the ground damp overnight. We’ll have the opportunity to dry out during the day Thursday before another round of some lighter rain showers is possible Thursday night into Friday morning. The main weather talking point over the next few days however will be the return of the warmer air. In fact, as nice as it was earlier this week, we’re saving the warmest weather of the week for last, with 70°+ high temperatures expected both Thursday and Friday afternoons, with the afternoon hours being the brighter halves of the next few days. A “50-50” final weekend of March will follow, with Saturday the better half and Sunday the wetter one with another round of some rain. While our late week 70s won’t last into the weekend, some still mild 60s will, both on a sunny Saturday and cloudier and wetter Sunday. However, much cooler and blustery weather awaits early next week.
TONIGHT
Steady and heavier rain has now exited the region, but we’ll still need to be mindful of standing water on roads and some minor flooding near smaller creeks and streams. Those waters should gradually recede overnight. While the steadier rain has ended, areas of drizzle will linger and some fog will develop (rather dense in several spots), making for a cloudy, damp, but relatively mild night with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for most of us.
THURSDAY
Get ready for our next surge of warmth! Morning clouds and fog will gradually give way to some sunshine during the afternoon, and a little sun will go a long way to warm us up. Highs will be in the low 70s as we enjoy a drier, brighter, and warmer day as we await our next cold front. That front will bring more clouds and a few showers Thursday night into early Friday morning, and a thunderstorm can’t be entirely ruled out either.
FRIDAY
Morning clouds and a shower or thunderstorm ahead of our cold front will give way to afternoon sunshine once again, and another warm day will result. In fact, highs may spike up into the mid 70s with enough sunshine, even with an increasingly gusty southwest then westerly breeze that may gust as high as 40 to 50mph during the day.
SATURDAY
Behind our cold front, there’s not much cold air, as Saturday’s highs will still be a good 10 degrees above average and in the low 60s. But the 70s will have been swept away by our front, not to return again for the foreseeable future. Still, a nice spring day on Saturday is expected with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds, certainly the better of the two weekend days.
SUNDAY
Our next cold front will bring lots of clouds to wrap up the weekend and our next chance for some rain or rain showers, followed by cooler and windy weather by Sunday night and Monday.
