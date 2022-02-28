We wrapped up February with lots of sunshine, but rather cold highs only in the mid 30s with a brisk breeze adding a chill at times. But the coldest air will exit as February exits, and March looks to start on a quiet note this week, with periods of clouds and sunshine each day from Tuesday through Friday and mainly dry weather all the while. A few weak "clipper" systems will pass by harmlessly to our north this week, with just the small chance of a rain or snow shower sneaking down once or twice. But there's no big storms and really no little ones to discuss either, with temperatures returning to slightly above normal levels Tuesday and Wednesday, then a little colder to end the week, although not the wild temperature swings we saw on several occasions over the last few weeks of February.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies will likely start out clear tonight before clouds gradually increase later as February officially becomes March. It will be a cold transition however with seasonable overnight lows in the low 20s. A light westerly breeze will likely drop wind chills into the teens late tonight and into Tuesday morning.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
March certainly won’t come in like a lion through the middle of the week as there are no signs of any significant storm systems approaching anytime soon. Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun for much of the day, however much of the day should also be dry with a return to milder afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will kick up a bit as well Tuesday out of the south between 10 and 15 miles-per-hour with slightly higher gusts. Late Tuesday, and early on at night Tuesday, a weak area of low pressure will track by to our north and drag a weak cold front through the region. This may touch off a rain or snow shower, primarily north of the Lehigh Valley, otherwise much of the region should remain dry. Wednesday gets back to mostly sunny skies as high temperatures stay on the mild side in the low 50s. Another one of these weak “clipper” type systems slides through Wednesday night into early Thursday morning perhaps sparking a few rain or snow showers with much of the region overall remaining fairly dry.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Behind the “clipper” from Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, it's a little colder to wrap up the week, but not excessively so. Expect dry weather to ensue as skies turn out partly to mostly sunny both Thursday and Friday but with highs closer to 40 degrees, and a bit of a breeze, mostly Thursday.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The weekend looks like it will feature the start of a significant warm-up, although some of the latest forecast model guidance suggests significantly warmer air to the south may initially struggle to break into our area. It all depends on how a warm front to our south and west tracks, and how strong an area of high pressure to our north is. Latest guidance is suggesting that high may be a little stronger than previously indicated, and that in turn could wedge some cooler air down our way and prevent the warm front from the south and west to make its way through. We’ll also be following areas of showers along that front to our south and west trying to advance eastward. Mostly cloudy skies and highs back in the upper 40s are anticipated at this point for Saturday with perhaps some times of showers or a bit of drizzle. More showers look to move in for overnight Saturday into Sunday as skies stay mostly cloudy. Highs Sunday are now expected to be a bit cooler in the mid 50s, however it’s possible we’ll have to go even lower with these numbers if some of the latest forecast guidance is correct. Eventually, some really warm air does look poised to move into our area, but it may be delayed until the beginning of next week. High temperatures at that point may be soaring through the 60s! Stay tuned!
