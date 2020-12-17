Overnight, the breaks in the snow disappeared and so did the sleet. We had one last round of snow before dry air raced into the storm.
The heart of the Interstate 78 corridor seemed to pick up between 8 and 12 inches of total snowfall while those to the north in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey saw a foot or a little more. Totals dropped back into the 4 to 8 inch range it generally seems as you work your way further south into Bucks and Montgomery Counties down to a line between Trenton and Philly. Amounts dropped off drastically to only about a coating to an inch or two once you got to I-95 and south and east. This was in large part due to a changeover to rain that lasted for a while.
This morning, you'll just see a few flurries.
Even though we'll see some sun today, it stays chilly because of that wind. Be careful if you drive past a flat field because the wind will blow the fresh, fluffy snow onto the road, which can make it slick.
This evening, the wind ends, and then it get cold. Temperatures drop into the teens under the cleared out skies.
We're back up to 32 and sunny on Friday. At least there's no wind chill.
But, it gets really cold Friday night. We drop into the single digits!
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
We'll have some flurries this morning as our coastal storm pulls away. A brisk northerly breeze will continue for a while, but gradually diminish as our storm gets farther away. It’s a cold day so don’t expect much melting, even if a few breaks of sun can appear later in the day. Highs will only be in the low 30s, with below freezing wind chills throughout the day. Lows drop into the teens overnight, with clearing skies and a deep snowpack.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND SUNDAY
High pressure builds in, the winds diminish, and seasonably cold air settles in through the start of the weekend. Don’t expect the snow to melt that quickly, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s and overnight lows deep down into the teens and even some single digits in spots Friday night, thanks to clear skies, light winds, and a deep snow cover. On Sunday, a weak cold front will be approaching from our west increasing the clouds. We will get a touch warmer ahead of the front as highs get back into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees...more seasonable for this time of year. The front may bring a rain or snow shower late in the day or at night, but at this time we don’t expect this to be a big deal.
TRACK THE WEATHER: