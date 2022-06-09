You may have slept through it, or may have been woken up by it. But some heavy downpours and thunderstorms rumbled through the area overnight, mostly from midnight to sunrise, dropping a quick inch of rain in spots. But thankfully, a cold front will sweep the rain offshore before or around sunrise for most of us, and allow for another nice day in its wake. So clouds and any leftover showers early Thursday morning will give way to increasing sunshine, and we'll keep the sunshine through most of Friday as well. The stretch of seasonably warm days will continue too, with highs around 80 degrees the next two days, just like they have been all week long. The upcoming weekend doesn't look nearly as nice as last week's warm and sunny perfection, but it doesn't look all that wet either. Expect lots of clouds but just some scattered showers Saturday, then a little more sunshine but a passing shower or thunderstorm chance on Sunday too. There's no 90-degree heat in sight, as any heat and humidity stay well to our west for the time being.
TODAY
After some heavier rain last night, we'll look to dry out and clear out during the day. So any leftover rain or showers around sunrise, will quickly depart and clouds this morning will break for some sunshine. So skies become partly sunny, and it will turn breezy and also less humid as northwest winds usher in more comfortable air. Highs will be in the upper 70s this afternoon.
TONIGHT
After a pair of wet nights, our Thursday night looks to be back in the mostly clear, cool, and comfortable realm. Nice sleeping weather returns with lows in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY
We'll wrap up the week on a nice note for Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with continued low humidity. Clouds will increase Friday night, and there could be a few showers closer to sunrise Saturday morning. But Friday and the first half of Friday night look dry and pleasant.
SATURDAY
Earlier this week, Saturday looked to be fairly wet and a possible washout. But with each passing day, it's trended a little less wet. Granted, mostly cloudy skies are still expected, and it's also a little cooler than other days this week with highs mostly in the mid 70s to kick off the weekend. However, a soaker isn't the likely outcome anymore, with instead just some scattered and lighter rain showers from time to time. It's far from perfect, but not as wet as it could have been, at least the way things look right now.
SUNDAY
This still looks to be the better weekend day, with at least some sunshine developing and helping highs inch back up into the mid to upper 70s. But there is still the chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday, mostly later in the day. However, for now, it looks like most of the day will be dry.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Temperatures remain near seasonable levels most of next week, around or just above 80 degrees most days with a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and the occasional chance of a shower or thunderstorm with a series of fronts or disturbances likely to clip through the area every few days. At least through mid-month, there's no 90-degree heat and high humidity in the forecast for a while.
