Monday featured a mix of sunshine and clouds along with a brief shower in spots during the afternoon. It will go down as the mildest day of the week as highs jumped into the lower and middle 70s.
The week ahead will feature more unseasonably cool temperatures with highs mostly in the 60s and nights in the 40s and 50s.
Thanks to high pressure, things around here will remain mostly dry amid a mix of sun and clouds each day through Friday.
While Ian will be the big story this week along the Gulf Coast, the exact track is still far from certain. As of now Ian could make landfall near Tampa, Florida later Wednesday. Depending on where it makes a landfall and its interaction with a trough to our north, its inland path will affect our upcoming weekend's weather.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will be in control today and stay in control through at least the end of the week. So, for the remainder of the week expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day.
Rain chances will remain little to nothing, although there can be a spotty shower this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, mainly to the north.
High temperatures will remain seasonably cool with highs in the 60s and nights in the 40s and 50s.
WEEKEND
Watching Ian closely, some remnant moisture could work up into the Northeast, mainly over the weekend. Now, the exact track of Ian is still uncertain and it's far away from home but definitely worth watching.
Ian looks to rapidly intensify over the next 18 to 36 hours while traveling into the Gulf of Mexico. Where it makes a landfall, the exact track and intensity will all play a role to what we'll see at home, if anything. Patience is key and we'll keep you posted!