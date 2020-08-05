Weather Alert

PAC077-095-051130- /O.CON.KPHI.FA.W.0030.000000T0000Z-200805T1130Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Lehigh PA-Northampton PA- 1200 AM EDT Wed Aug 5 2020 ...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT WEDNESDAY FOR LEHIGH AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 1155 PM EDT, flooding continued in parts of the Lehigh Valley as a result of Tuesday's heavy rainfall. A number of rivers and creeks were in flood, including the Jordan Creek, the Little Lehigh River and the Monocacy Creek. Some locations that could experience flooding include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Northampton, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bangor, Slatington, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, Bath, Walnutport, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, East Bangor and Steuben. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 46 and 71. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey near mile marker 0. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. && LAT...LON 4087 7505 4085 7507 4085 7510 4080 7510 4077 7513 4078 7517 4075 7519 4068 7520 4068 7517 4061 7520 4051 7538 4042 7549 4068 7589 4078 7567 4083 7538 4086 7529 4093 7522 4096 7513 $$