It's been an eventful last 36 hours as a winter storm delivered snow, sleet, freezing rain and regular rain to our area. Roads remain slushy Monday and some slick spots are still out there this morning. Many locations received between two and four inches of snow. But, the warmer air from the Atlantic Ocean really started to take hold, and that put a stop to the snow changing everything to plain rain. The rest of the week ahead looks to remain fairly dry but quite cold. The next best chance for a period of snow will be late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, which could bring a coating to an inch of snow in some locations. Another arctic blast looks to arrive just in time to close out the week and begin the weekend with a potential storm arriving Friday night into Saturday. However, there is a lot of uncertainty with the storm so stay tuned as we watch it carefully.
TUESDAY
It looks seasonably chilly and partly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the middle 30s this afternoon. Winds will be a factor out of the west around 12-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph at times. So even though temperatures will be in the 30s, it'll feel like the 20s all day long.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Wednesday looks a bit cloudier but also a bit milder as afternoon highs briefly return back into the lower and middle 40s. A weak front moving through Wednesday night may spark a few rain or snow showers. With that front Wednesday night a reinforcing shot of arctic air looks to build in as we round out the week. Thursday doesn't look to feature the brunt of the cold just yet, but it will be colder than Wednesday with highs dropping back into the lower 30s.
FRIDAY
Get ready for some more frigid temperatures. Starting off Friday morning with temperatures close to the single digits, perhaps feeling close to zero. High pressure also returns for Friday bringing some decent sunshine, however, the arctic air will really be building in as highs are only expected to reach the lower 20s. Nighttime temperatures will plummet into the single digits and, again, fall at or below zero moving into the weekend.