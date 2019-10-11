TODAY:
Sunny to partly cloudy with a breeze at times. High: 70
TONIGHT:
Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 46
TOMORROW:
Some sun giving way to clouds; stray shower late/night. High: 68 Low: 45
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
The offshore area of low pressure continues to spin out over the open Atlantic Ocean, but it is too far to the east to affect our region with any rainfall. Expect sunny to partly cloudy skies today along with a breeze at times. Afternoon high temperatures will top out around 70 degrees.
By the start of the weekend a cold front to our west will begin interacting with the area and the stubborn offshore low will finally start heading out to sea. The result will be some sunshine at times through the afternoon as a wedge of higher pressure crosses the area in between these two systems. By day's end the cold front to our west will cause the clouds to lower and thicken once again. As this front passes through the area late Saturday into Saturday night it may spark up a few stray showers, especially northwest, but most of the area will experience a dry frontal passage. Sunday will feature sunshine to start followed by some clouds. An area of low pressure moving north off of the Carolina coast may spread in a bit of rain Sunday night in parts of the area. If that occurs the rain would be gone by Monday morning. High temperatures on Sunday will reach the middle 60s..
Columbus Day Monday will feature a good amount of sunshine with pleasant conditions. Temperatures will top out around 70 degrees. Tuesday also looks good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.