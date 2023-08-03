Wednesday was the fourth straight day of great mid-summer weather with lots of sunshine and highs around 80 degrees with refreshingly low humidity.
There could be a spotty shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon and this evening, but many locations should remain dry.
The best chance of showers and heavy thunderstorms will come on Friday afternoon and evening with the next front moving through.
A cold front will sweep any storms away in time for what should be a stellar first weekend of August, before higher humidity and daily shower and storm chances return for most of next week.
There's no hot weather (90°+ heat) in sight over the next 7-10 days.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
Today will mostly be dry, but the humidity will begin to tick up from the comfortable levels we've been at all week to something slightly more humid, especially later today and Friday.
Expect some sunshine, but there will be more clouds than we've seen the last few days, as well as the chance of a late afternoon or evening shower or storm, albeit spotty.
Highs will run from 80-85 degrees, seasonably warm for early August with still tolerable humidity levels.
With the dew points inching up into Thursday night as well, expect a milder night with lows mostly around 60-65 degrees come Thursday night.
FRIDAY
Friday remains our best chance of some scattered showers and storms to be a bit more widespread across the area, especially in the afternoon and evening. Coincidentally, it will be the only sticky day of the week, with the higher humidity fueling the shower and thunderstorm threat.
Highs will around 80 degrees, held back a bit by more clouds and higher rain chances, although some hazy sun can certainly pop out at times.
While anyone is fair game for thunderstorms, areas from the Lehigh Valley north may be a little more primed for stronger and more widespread storms.
Any storms Friday evening should slide southeast and/or weaken overnight as a cold front slides through, in time to allow for a great weekend of weather.
THIS WEEKEND
If you liked the dry and comfy sunshine we've had all week, and what's not to like, you'll love what the first weekend of August has in store.
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, with seasonably warm highs in the low to mid 80s and a return of the comfy humidity levels.
Lows will dip back into the upper 50s at night, more great mid-summer sleeping weather.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Rain chances and humidity levels will be on the rise next week, but not our high temps, which will remain in the low 80s. But it will be stickier with more clouds, some hazy sun, and the better chance of a few showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. However, no washouts are currently expected.
