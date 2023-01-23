A quick moving area of low pressure brought some measurable snowfall to parts of our area, mainly around the Poconos and northwest New Jersey where some totals have amounted to near and just north of 3 inches. Elsewhere around the heart of our area, so far, have seen novelty snowflakes which have melted on contact with the roads while some grassy surfaces have a light coating. All that will eventually melt away this evening as we've transitioned to mostly rain. Eventually this system will continue to depart northeast and the wet weather will wrap up tonight as skies gradually clear heading into tomorrow morning. We will get a brief break Tuesday before the next storm system arrives Wednesday. Some measurable snow is possible with this system which we'll fine tune over the next 24-36 hours. Our midweek storm system departs for the latter half of the week with some sunshine and drier times returning along with seasonable temperatures but a bit of a stiff breeze.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY
A lingering rain/snow shower is possible through the early evening otherwise expect skies to gradually break up later tonight. The commute home won't feature much in terms of falling precipitation however, stay alert for some slick spots on the roads. Temperatures will fall down through the upper 20s and lower 30s with a biting northwest winds gusting near 30 mph at times. Wind chills late tonight and early tomorrow morning will be in the lower 20s. Tuesday will be an "in-between" day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. There will also be a brisk northwesterly winds making feel like the 30s all day.
WEDNESDAY
The dry break won't last however, as another storm waiting in the wings will arrive Wednesday morning. The latest forecast model guidance continues to suggest the air mass initially out ahead of this storm system will be a little colder compared to how Sunday/Monday was. So it’s starting to look more likely that parts of our area will see measurable snowfall at the onset Wednesday. The heart of our area will likely see 1-3" with locally higher amounts around 4". Areas around Blue Mountain and points north will get the most with totals around 3-6". Folks closer to I-95 and points south and east, expect around a coating to an inch or two. Given the overall pattern we’re in and depending on the exact track of this storm, the milder air should still eventually win out and change any snow over to rain for much of the region by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Wednesday’s storm system will depart and, in its wake, Thursday should be largely dry…just another case where it’s mostly cloudy and breezy with perhaps a snow shower for areas mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 40s Thursday. A little more sun should return for Friday, but it will remain breezy, and high temperatures look to get a little colder in the upper 30s. Nighttime temperatures will also take a tumble falling back down into the chilly middle and upper 20s.
