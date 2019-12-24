RADAR AND SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
While there may be three French hens, two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree somewhere on Christmas Day, what we can tell you about around here, is there won't be any snow. Mother Nature 'presents' the northern mid-Atlantic with a stretch of dry and mild weather lasting through the Holidays until a weak front brings a shower or two to 'wrap' up the week Thursday night and Friday. Most of these are of the liquid variety, but they will trim temperatures back to the middle 40s. In the meantime, high pressure brings quiet, mild and often bright tidings to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the upper 40s after a couple of chilly mornings.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY (CHRISTMAS EVE) AND WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)
A dry cold front sinks to the south today making skies look, at worst, partly cloudy this morning. Northerly winds keep highs a few degrees from Monday's 50s, but it's still an unseasonably mild day compared to the normal upper 30s. Highs climb into the upper 40s again on Christmas Day, with a mainly clear night in the middle 20s tucked in between. Santa should have no problem finding your house, but may still need Rudolph to guide the way. The crescent moon, no wider than a ribbon, is asleep all night and won't wake up until morning. Another rain and snow-free Christmas afternoon marks a week's long dry spell in the northern mid-Atlantic. We'd have to go back to snow squalls Wednesday of the previous week for our last recorded precipitation.
THURSDAY (KWANZA) AND FRIDAY
Temperatures will continue above normal in the middle 40s for afternoon highs. Plan on plenty of clouds on Thursday, then perhaps a rain and snow shower Thursday night, ahead of a rain shower or two on Friday.
THE WEEKEND
The first full weekend of winter starts dry Saturday with times of clouds and sunshine, before a big system swings in for Sunday bringing periods of rain followed by colder air for the new week. Highs are back into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees both weekend days, but will hold in the lower 40s on Monday. That's when some rain or snow showers may wrap around the departing low as most of our Holiday vacations wrap up.