As we move into the new work and school week there is good news for the warmer weather fans. We’ll see consistent highs in the upper 60s to near 70 through Thursday. As far as precipitation chances go, we will see a little uptick in the chance for showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, however this should just be light rain. The next best chance for rain still looks to be Friday as a cold front approaches the area from our west.
TUESDAY
High pressure returns for Tuesday leading to a partly to mostly sunny day with a breeze at times. High temperatures will remain mild once again topping out in the upper 60s.
Like Monday, the fire danger will continue with a breeze, sun, warm temperatures and low relative humidity values.
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
A shower or two is possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a warm front to our west slowly creeps closer to the area. After a few showers and a cloudy start then Wednesday, look for a little sunshine and dry times to return for the afternoon. High temperatures will remain quite mild reaching the mid 60s.
THURSDAY
The weak front to our west from late Tuesday into Wednesday looks like it will fall apart at this point for Thursday allowing a brief bubble of high pressure to return. This should in turn lead to a dry day with intervals of clouds and sun.
With more of a southerly component to our wind as well, this will aid in driving those high temperatures up even more. Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s.
FRIDAY
Skies turn rather cloudy for Friday as a cold front approaches from our west. Expect a bit of rain at times, probably the best chance of the upcoming week. It will also likely become breezy as temperatures get knocked back down to the upper 50s which is more seasonable for this time of the year.