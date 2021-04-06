NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...AN ELEVATED RISK FOR WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY... There is again an elevated risk for the rapid spread of wildfires today. Minimum relative humidity values in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey are forecast to fall into the teens this afternoon. A northwest wind around 10 MPH is expected with gusts near 20 MPH. The very dry air, warm temperatures, gusty winds and increasingly dry fuels moisture levels will produce conditions favorable for wildfire spread, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, such as machinery, cigarettes or matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.