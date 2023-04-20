Temperatures did moderate on Wednesday with highs returning closer to seasonable levels in the low to mid 60s. It was also a sunnier day as a whole compared to Tuesday as some early morning clouds from the Lehigh Valley northward gradually broke up and lifted away to the north giving way to an abundance of sunshine.
High temperatures will continue to warm the rest of the week, with 70-degree warmth returning on Thursday, with a good deal of sunshine expected to continue as well.
The warmest temperatures arrive Friday and it remains warm on Saturday too ahead of our next cold front.
The front will approach over the weekend bringing our best chance of rain over the next several days, likely late in the day Saturday and early Saturday night.
Cooler temperatures will follow for early next week, perhaps upper 50s Monday before rebounding back to the 60s.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The second half of the week looks dry and increasingly warm.
Thursday and Friday, a warm front will lift north as a dry passage, with no rain to show for it, but the winds will shift from the south and a more noticeable warm up will commence.
For Thursday, highs should climb into the upper 70s, with mid 80s possibly back for an encore come Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected to wrap up the week.
Friday’s high temperatures may approach record levels for a couple locations.
THIS WEEKEND AND THE START OF NEXT WEEK
We'll still be on the warm side of an approaching cold front to start the weekend on Saturday, which looks to feature some increase in clouds as well as increasingly brisk southerly breezes.
The timing of the front continues to look slower meaning Saturday should be halfway-decent with increasing clouds, but also continued warm temperatures in the upper 70s. By close to sunset, some showers may start to arrive from our west, but Saturday night looks to be our best chance for measurable rain in the forecast with a thunderstorm also not out of the question as the aforementioned cold front tracks through.
Most of the rain and storms associated with the front looks like it will be east of our region or offshore by Sunday morning, but we won’t entirely rule out a stray lingering shower to start the day, mainly east of the Lehigh Valley.
On the other side of the front, it's breezy and drier but also cooler for later in the weekend into the start of the following week.
Sunday’s highs return to more seasonable levels in the mid 60s, but Monday looks to be even cooler and a bit brisk again with highs perhaps only in the upper 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: