Slightly milder and more humid air works into the area today ahead of a front out to our west. As the front crosses the state, expect scattered showers to develop throughout the area mainly during the afternoon and early evening. There could also be a few thunderstorms, some which could become gusty or strong but the risk for severe weather is generally low. The passage of the front dries us out and cools us down most of next week as cooler than average temperatures look to be the rule most days. Our average high for late September should be in the mid 70s, and we'll be in the 60s. So partly sunny, brisk, and cool weather will be the trend most of next week. We'll have to keep an eye on Ian as it looks to affect the Gulf, though the exact track is far from certain. Depending on where it makes a landfall and the exact track, some remnant moisture may try to work up the East Coast, affecting our weather for next weekend.
SUNDAY
As our next front works through, expect mostly cloudy skies today and a stray shower through around lunchtime. By the afternoon, the window will open for a few more showers and/or gusty thunderstorm. The risk for severe weather is generally low today, so if a storm does become severe, the main threat will be strong damaging wind gusts or hail. Outside the severe criteria, brief heavy rain and lightning is also possible. Later this evening the wet weather wraps up but it will still be breezy and become cooler overnight.
THE UPCOMING WEEK
We'll start the work week with a mix of clouds and sun, and the chance of a spotty shower Monday mainly in the Poconos. However, most of each day looks dry, albeit still cool and also rather breezy. Highs will be steady in the 60s with nights in the 40s which while cool for this time of year. By the end of the week, we'll be watching to our south to see where Ian goes. Depending on its track and intensity, we may have to contend with some leftover remnant rains from this system late Friday.
WEEKEND
Watching Ian closely, some remnant moisture could work up into the Northeast , mainly over the weekend. Now, the exact track of Ian is still uncertain and it's far away from home but definitely worth watching. Ian looks to rapidly intensify over the days ahead while traveling into the Gulf of Mexico. Now, where it makes a landfall, the exact track and intensity all play a role to what we'll see at home. Patience is key and we'll keep you posted!
