Sunday featured sunshine along with increasing clouds during the afternoon as high temperatures continued to climb from the last couple days reaching the mid-70s. After a beautiful start to the work today there are some changes in store for tomorrow. Tuesday initially looked like our best chance for showers in the forecast, but a stronger push of cool and dry air from the north may keep most of that rain to our south. After the brief cool down Tuesday, temperatures should quickly rebound for the remainder of the week with highs climbing through the 70s, perhaps even getting close to 80 degrees by the very end of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY
Tuesday initially looked like our best chances for rain for the week, and while it still looks mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid-60s, a stronger push of cool and dry air from up north may also push the best rain chances to our south. Model guidance continues to differ on the exact positioning of the front and just how far north or south the wave of low pressure riding along the boundary is. For now, we'll go with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and leave a shower in the forecast with the better chances for rain the further south one travels from Interstate 78.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure looks to build back in by Wednesday bringing a return to a decent amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures. From Wednesday through Friday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day. High temperatures Wednesday should return to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, then climb to the upper 70s Thursday, and right around 80 degrees Friday. Daily nighttime temperatures will mainly be in the 50s amid light breezes.
