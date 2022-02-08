As our coastal low promptly departs today, skies will become partly to mostly sunny after patchy, dense fog this morning. We will be able to enjoy a mainly dry and increasingly mild stretch of weather through the rest of the week. Expect no worse than partly sunny skies Tuesday through Friday as the cold air finally eases, with seasonable highs in the upper 30s on Tuesday with breezy conditions, then low to mid 40s with lighter winds starting Wednesday.
TUESDAY
Besides being a little breezy behind our departing storm, look for increasing sunshine (after patchy dense fog causing some slick spots) on Tuesday as skies become partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be seasonably cool in the upper 30s, though a west to northwest breeze will make it feel colder and keep wind chills in the 20s and low 30s. Clear skies and a seasonably cold Tuesday night in the low 20s will follow.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Look for a quiet mid-week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine both Wednesday and Thursday and milder highs into the mid 40s each day. While there is the slight chance of a rain or snow shower either Wednesday night or Thursday, most of the time will be dry and fairly pleasant by February standards.
FRIDAY
The week will end with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds, as our next cold front approaches by Friday night. The day still looks dry and fairly mild, with highs again in the mid 40s. A few rain and snow showers are possible Friday night.