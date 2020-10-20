After some frosty mornings over the weekend, this week has started off a little milder, and will actually only get warmer from here. There is a front just off to our north and west, which will gradually dissipate over the next few days. It’s far enough away to not have any big impacts on our weather, but close enough for a spotty shower or two through Wednesday morning, mostly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. However, most of us remain dry, aside for some late night and early morning patchy fog and drizzle, with any dampness each morning giving way to some sunshine as each day progresses. That sunshine should allow temperatures to inch up through the low to mid 70s over the next three days, before easterly winds off the ocean bring in slightly cooler air to wrap up the week Friday. For the weekend, a second cold front does have enough oomph to make it through the area and off the coast by Sunday. There won’t be much moisture ahead of it, perhaps a shower late Saturday or Saturday night, but there will be some cooler air behind it that settles in through early next week.
TODAY THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY
The next few nights will feature a good amount of clouds, with some patchy fog and drizzle developing each night. A spotty shower or two can’t entirely be ruled out, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley, but little to no measurable rain is expected. Given the clouds, it won’t be nearly as chilly as our weekend nights were, with overnight lows in the 50s Tuesday night. In between, expect clouds and areas of morning drizzle and fog to give way to some sunshine, with highs into the low 70s by afternoon. Our average high for mid-October is in the low 60s, so we’ll be running around 10 degrees warmer than average through the middle of the week. That continued chance of a spotty shower will linger on Tuesday closer to our dissipating front up to our north and west, mainly up towards the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors.
LATER WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Clouds will break for intervals of sunshine on Wednesday, and Thursday should have partly sunny skies from start to finish, as highs inch up a few degrees higher into the 70s each day. South to southwest winds will help bring up some warmer air, as some Indian Summer like weather is ours to keep through mid-week. Enjoy, as 70-something-degree high temperatures certainly don’t last forever this time of year.
FRIDAY
As high pressure over Canada to our north institutes more of an easterly flow off the ocean, expect plenty of clouds to wrap up the week and perhaps a little fog and drizzle early on. Despite that, it’s still mild for this time of year, but not as warm as the preceding days, as highs back off into the upper 60s.
THIS WEEKEND
A cold front will slowly approach from the west, bringing an increase in clouds on Saturday, with a shower possible later in the day or at night, although most of the time remains dry. Behind that front, it’s much cooler but mainly dry through the second half of the weekend. Highs will drop from the upper 60s on Saturday to the upper 50s on Sunday.