We've got the weather on repeat the next few days. The fog and drizzle returns Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. Partly to mostly sunny skies will rule Thursday with mostly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday.
Thursday will feature the warmest day in the middle 70s before temperatures roll back to around 70 Friday and Saturday.
Even though we'll get some breaks of sun early in the afternoon on Saturday, an approaching cold front will keep a lot of clouds in the sky late Saturday afternoon and evening. It also brings a shower to a spot or two in the evening. Enjoy the 70s on Saturday because that cold front means business.
On Sunday, we're in the upper 50s as the cooler, more seasonal air arrives. The front also brings us drier air, so--finally--there will not be any morning fog and drizzle!
We'll have a few showers on Monday and Tuesday as another cold front swings through the region. Things remain unsettled Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain. Dry conditions are expected to wrap up next work and school week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: