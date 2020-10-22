Weather Alert

NJZ001-007-009-PAZ054-055-060>062-101>106-221300- /O.CON.KPHI.FG.Y.0014.000000T0000Z-201022T1300Z/ Sussex-Warren-Hunterdon-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery- Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Flemington, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 330 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Parts of eastern Pennsylvania and parts of northwestern New Jersey. * WHEN...Until 9:00 AM. * IMPACTS...Reduced visibility will create hazardous driving conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are driving, reduce your speed, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. && $$