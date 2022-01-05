After a mild December, winter is alive and well in early January. We've been much colder this week, and the cold is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Coastal areas of South Jersey and Delaware saw over a foot of snow on Monday. And we're tracking the chance for a more widespread albeit a lighter snowfall for everyone Thursday night.
Before we get there, we're also watching the chance for a little drizzle this morning. And with temperatures below freezing and the cold air in place, some of that drizzle may freeze and cause some icy spots. This won't be widespread and rather patchy instead, but more likely to occur the farther east you travel. So New Jersey is more favored for some patchy freezing drizzle this morning, with chances diminishing the farther west you travel.
So outside of that drizzle and icy risk this morning, it's a mostly cloudy and quiet Wednesday, followed by a dry and seasonably chilly Thursday.
That next snow chance will be a quick hitter and likely bring a few inches to most of us Thursday night, and will be followed by more cold air for the upcoming weekend.
TODAY
Some patchy freezing drizzle this morning will favor areas east of the Lehigh Valley, especially New Jersey, and will be isolated and not widespread.
Still, any roads that look wet can be icy with below freezing temps this morning.
Otherwise, it's a mostly cloudy day and not quite as cold as the past few, with highs around 40 degrees.
TONIGHT
Clouds will clear as skies become partly cloudy, and it won't be as cold as the past few nights. Expect our Wednesday night lows to be around 30 degrees.
THURSDAY
We'll start Thursday with some sunshine and then see clouds increase during the day, but it's a dry day from start to finish and a seasonably cold day as well with highs in the upper 30s. Any snow will hold off until the nighttime hours to develop.
THURSDAY NIGHT
A quick-moving storm will bring a quick period of snow, roughly a 6-12 hour window for some snow mainly Thursday night, with snow tapering off around sunrise Friday for most of us.
Expect at least a few inches of snow for most of the area, with a widespread 1-3" snowfall likely right now.
There could be some steadier snows towards the Interstate 95 corridor, and there's a chance for some higher 3-6" accumulations south and east of the Lehigh Valley and closer to the I-95 corridor.
The storm is a fast mover so it won't have time to dump lots of snow, but the first widespread albeit light snow of the season for the entire area looks increasingly likely.
FRIDAY
Any lingering early morning snow or flurries will end very early, then skies will clear and brisk winds will bring in more cold air.
Clouds give way to sunshine on Friday then with highs only around 30 degrees, and wind chills will likely be closer to 20 degrees for much of the day.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
After a little late week snow, more very cold air is poised to build right back in as we go into the start of the weekend. High pressure will once again build into the region, so we can expect plenty of sunshine.
However, high temperatures are only expected to climb to around the freezing mark.
Winds will have been gusty later Friday, but we do at least expect them to lighten up during the day Saturday with high pressure overhead.
A cold front is expected to track in on Sunday leading to mostly cloudy skies and some occasional rain showers. It’s possible there could be some sleet for freezing rain Sunday morning if the moisture arrives soon enough as low temperatures are expected to be well down into the 20s. Sunday afternoon’s high should climb back above freezing to either side of 40 degrees.
