ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The snow has made driving treacherous in parts of the region, and if there's no reason to be out on the roads, officials said your best bet is to stay home.

PennDOT has updated restrictions on several state roads as heavy snow continues to fall.

Tier 1 restrictions, meaning no tractors without trailers, empty trailers, RVs, school buses or motorcycles, are in place on these roads, as of about 12:30 p.m.:

Route 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties;

Route 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties;

Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties;

Interstate 80 in Monroe and Carbon counties;

Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County; and

Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

PennDOT earlier reduced speed limits on highways around Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, and the Poconos.

The speed limit is restricted to 45 mph, and commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane on these roads:

Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties

Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties

Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

Interstate 176 in Berks County

Interstate 380 in Monroe County

US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties

US 222 in Berks and Lehigh counties

US 422 in Berks County-

Pa. 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties

Pa. 309 from Interstate 78 to the Bucks County line in Lehigh County

The restrictions went into effect around 10:30 a.m. PennDOT said it may implement further restrictions, depending on changing conditions.

Snow is expected to last through mid-afternoon. While it's a quick-moving system, it is dropping heavy snow in some spots.