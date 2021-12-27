SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight, and PennDOT said it's prepared for whatever comes our way.
"We want to keep the roads from icing up and getting from any wet conditions to an ice," said Sean Brown, a PennDOT spokesman, "so we lay down a lot of salt. We will keep hitting it, keep hitting it, and we will have our guys out there before the storm happens in a position ready to go."
Forecasters predicted light ice accumulations, and in some areas, up to one inch of snow.
Crews already had their eyes to the skies and manpower on the ground, as they look over the traffic management center in downtown Allentown.
"We have cameras on our roadways, a lot of our major roadways throughout the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos region down to Berks County," Brown said, "while folks in here that can monitor the roadway, see what's going on."
It's been a slow start to winter, but PennDOT said it prepares more than a year in advance and learns from past experiences.
"We kinda devise a plan on our crews — where are they gonna be on shifts, what we have to look at for having our folks out, what times," Brown explained.
This season, PennDOT will deploy more than 200 trucks across its fifth district, which covers Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, and the Poconos.
While workers are out, they said devise a plan for yourself, too. Expect slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks, and give yourself extra time for your evening commute.
"In all of our storms, we do have a priority list," Brown said. "Our major roadways are first. We want to get out there to your interstates expressways, then we have secondary roads, and then after that, smaller or main streets."