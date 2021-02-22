ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PennDOT is updating restrictions on Lehigh Valley and surrounding area roadways as heavy snow moves through the area Monday.
Tier 1 restrictions, meaning no tractors without trailers, empty trailers, RVs, school buses or motorcycles, are in place on these roads, as of about 12:30 p.m.:
- Route 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties;
- Route 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties;
- Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties;
- Interstate 80 in Monroe and Carbon counties;
- Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County; and
- Interstate 380 in Monroe County.
PennDOT earlier reduced speed limits on highways around the Lehigh Valley, Poconos and Berks County.
The speed limit is restricted to 45 mph and commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane on these roads:
- Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties
- Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties
- Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County
- Interstate 176 in Berks County
- Interstate 380 in Monroe County
- US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties
- US 222 in Berks and Lehigh counties
- US 422 in Berks County-
- PA 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties
- PA 309 from Interstate 78 to the Bucks County line in Lehigh County
The restrictions went into effect around 10:30 a.m. PennDOT may implement further restrictions depending on changing conditions.
Snow is expected to last through mid-afternoon. While it's a quick-moving system, it is dropping heavy snow in some spots.