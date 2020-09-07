Today, we're getting come pretty cool clouds: check out the video above to hear about potato chip clouds. Enjoy the chips and BBQ tonight with low humidity and highs in the 80s. The 80s stick around for a few days, but this comfortable-feeling weather does not.
The humidity returns, just a little, tonight. This will even lead to morning fog in a few places Tuesday morning. The humidity will be only a little noticeable on Tuesday. You'll feel it Wednesday, and you'll definitely feel it on Thursday. Thursday is the most humid day of the week. Then, it gets less humid as we sail into the weekend.
Because of the humidity, a few storms will pop up on Wednesday. Not many places get a storm. More of us get a storm on Thursday as a cold front crosses. The cold front brings drier air, so we're storm free on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, a few showers and storms will pop up again.
TODAY
Under those mostly sunny skies, you'll notice a few breezes from the south.
TONIGHT
The winds stops shortly after sunset, which is part of the reason some fog will appear in a few spots first thing on Tuesday.
TUESDAY
It will feel warmer and a touch humid on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s!
REST OF THE WEEK
The 80s encore on Wednesday, and a few storms pop up in the afternoon. On Thursday, more storms pop up as a cold front crosses. It'll feel super humid on Thursday. Then, after the cold front, we'll get drier and less humid weather. Right now, we're just tracking a few showers for your Sunday. Overall, it'll still be a nice day and a nice weekend.