TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few periods of light snow or sleet. Low: 26
FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy and brisk with a little lingering light snow or flurries through midday. Total additional accumulations of a coating to an inch or two. High: 36
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a snow shower or flurry, especially in the Poconos. Low: 22
Our latest round of winter weather delivered a round of some steady snow and sleet the first half of Thursday, bringing 2 to 6 inches of snow across much of the area, with 6 to 9 inch amounts thanks to some heavier snow banding Thursday morning to much of Chester and lower Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania and Mercer and Monmouth counties in central New Jersey. While the steadiest snow and sleet have moved away, we’ll still have to contend with some pockets of on-again, off-again lighter snow and sleet from time to time through tonight and even Friday morning. Additional accumulations will be a spotty coating to an inch or two for some, but not all, as temperatures remain below freezing and in the 20s through early Friday. Drier weather arrives later Friday, with clearing skies by Friday night leading to a partly to mostly sunny weekend. While brighter, it will also remain rather cold through the weekend, with highs only in the low to mid 30s, with a brisk breeze adding an extra chill on Saturday. A little light rain and snow is possible early next week on Monday, but little accumulation or impact is currently expected.
TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING
Expect plenty of clouds and some intermittent periods of light snow and sleet overnight into Friday morning, with temperatures remaining in the mid and upper 20s and any additional accumulation to be spotty and only around a coating to an inch or two. But given some light snow and sleet are still possible and temperatures will remain below freezing, watch for some continued slick spots on some area roads through morning.
LATER FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy skies will remain but drier weather will prevail and a flurry or snow shower could still linger, mainly in the Poconos, but most of the time should be dry. Highs will be in the mid 30s on Friday, which should help improve road conditions with some modest melting, although watch for a refreeze Friday night as lows drop into the low 20s. Clouds may begin to break up a bit overnight.
THIS WEEKEND
For the first time all month, an entire February weekend looks dry with a good deal of sunshine, but with fairly cold temperatures as well. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with a brisk and chilly breeze and highs only around freezing, then mostly sunny skies with lighter winds on Sunday but still cold with highs only in the mid 30s. Overnight lows will be quite cold and drop well into the teens.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front will bring some clouds on Monday and a little light rain and snow, but it is not expected to amount to much at this time. Otherwise, expect highs to climb into the 40s the rest of next week as a less cold and active weather pattern finally arrives just in time to wrap up the month of February.
