NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and northeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute times this evening and on Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will come to an end this afternoon. Light sleet and freezing rain will then spread over the area this evening into Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&