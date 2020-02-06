TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times, especially south and east. Temperatures slowly rising overnight. Low: 43
FRIDAY: Cloudy and turning windy and colder with some rain, mainly in the morning, which could end as snow, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Temperatures falling by afternoon. High: 50
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing and much colder. Low: 24
Occasional rain, drizzle, and fog have been the rule for most of a damp and dreary Thursday, which began with a little freezing rain mostly in the higher elevations of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. It’s a chilly rain thus far with temperatures only around 40 degrees this afternoon, but a surge of milder air will accompany more rounds of rain and drizzle overnight into early Friday. So come Friday morning, it could be 50-something-degrees, if only for a brief while, but also rather wet with some rain spilling over into the start of the day on Friday ahead of a cold front that will finally sweep this unsettled stretch of weather away. Behind our cold front, it turns very windy on Friday and also much cooler, but also drier as we finally clear skies out a bit for the start of the weekend. While the weekend looks mainly dry albeit seasonably chilly, another stretch of unsettled weather may set up for most of next week. But there’s still no sustained cold or threat for significant winter weather in the forecast, which has certainly been the story of this winter so far.
TONIGHT
We’re saving the most organized wave of the week for last, which means the steadiest of all the rounds of wet weather we’ve seen this week will continue as periods of rain overnight into early Friday. A solid soaking is expected for most of the area with 0.50” to 1.50” of rain expected through Friday with some locally higher amounts where downpours persist. There could be some pockets of poor drainage flooding, more so along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor where some heavier downpours are more likely. Areas of fog and drizzle will also continue into part or most of the night, as temperatures slowly rise through the 40s as some milder air returns to the region. In fact, parts of southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey should sneak into the 50s overnight ahead of our low pressure and cold front.
FRIDAY
The wettest and warmest part of our Friday will be the morning, before our cold front passes by late morning to early afternoon. Temperatures will spike into the 50s early in the morning, then fall back sharply later in the day as northwest winds really ramp up as soon as our front sweeps through. Those winds may gust up to 45 miles-per-hour, and bring in enough cold air for the rain to mix with and change to snow before ending, especially through the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley. After occasional morning rain and the continued possibility of a few downpours, the afternoon will tend to dry out for the most part, but some snow showers could linger in the mountains and a few rain showers are still possible through early to mid-afternoon elsewhere.
SATURDAY
Winds will have diminished by the start of the weekend and skies will finally clear, at least partially, good enough for partly sunny skies. It will be the most sun we’ve seen since Monday, but we won’t see anything close to the 60-degree warmth that accompanied that sunshine. Expect a mix of sun and clouds but a seasonably cold day with highs in the upper 30s. A weak disturbance will pass through Saturday night and early Sunday morning with nothing more than a snow shower or two, but what initially looked a little more robust with some steadier light snow earlier this week has now become nothing more than some conversational snowflakes in the middle of your weekend.
SUNDAY
A snow shower or some flurries could linger early Sunday morning in a few spots and the day should begin on the cloudier side, but as our weak disturbance exits, clouds should break for at least some sun as the day progresses. Seasonably chilly highs around 40 degrees should be the rule to wrap up our mainly dry weekend, before another fairly mild (for early February) and also rather unsettled week of weather with multiple rain chances again looks to set up for next week.