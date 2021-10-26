NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in southern New Jersey...Camden. In Pennsylvania...Carbon, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, and Western Montgomery. * Through this afternoon. * Rain, heavy at times, is expected to continue through much, if not all, of the day on Tuesday. Widespread rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely within the watch area, with locally higher amounts possible. * Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and areas of poor drainage is possible with the heaviest rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&